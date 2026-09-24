Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News Join AACT Now Voter Initiative

Texas Border Business Publisher Roberto Hugo González, who has joined the AACT Now nonpartisan voter initiative, reminds Rio Grande Valley residents that there is still time to register to vote. The voter registration deadline is October 5, 2026. Register now and make your voice count.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News have joined AACT Now’s Rally the Vote initiative, using their digital platforms to encourage eligible Rio Grande Valley residents to register to vote and participate in the November 2026 election.

The publications began running a series of AACT Now and news articles, along with voter-awareness advertisements, on Sept. 23 as part of the nonpartisan regional campaign. The first phase focuses on voter registration and will continue through Oct. 5, the registration deadline.

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Beginning Oct. 6, the publications will transition to a new advertising series encouraging registered voters to vote. The campaign will continue through Election Day on Nov. 3.

The message from Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News is clear: registering and voting matter, regardless of political affiliation.

The publications use five digital advertising formats, including desktop and mobile pop-up ads, a large skyscraper ad, in-article ads, and a wide billboard ad prominently displayed on the websites.

The effort follows AACT Now’s Sept. 15 Rally the Vote event in Edinburg, where business, education, health care, nonprofit and government representatives were asked to help increase civic participation across Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties. The event coincided with National Voter Registration Day.

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AACT Now Executive Director Norma Flores Ruiz told participants that the campaign aims to transform the Valley’s existing community engagement into voter participation through a coordinated regional effort. The organization reported that voter turnout across the four counties was 48.5% in 2024 and set a goal of moving regional participation toward 55% to 60%.

AACT Now is also promoting its Touch 10 initiative, which asks participants to reach 10 people with accurate voting information, encourage them to make a voting plan, and follow up as voting approaches. The strategy relies on businesses, schools, health organizations, nonprofits, local governments, media organizations, and other trusted institutions to communicate directly with the people they serve.

Businessman Alonzo Cantu, founder of AACT Now, emphasized at the Edinburg gathering that AACT Now’s effort is nonpartisan and not intended to influence how residents vote.

“We don’t care how you vote. Just vote,” Cantu told participants.

Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News are participating in that outreach by prominently placing the voter messages in front of their digital audiences.

The campaign will carry two messages over the coming weeks: register before the deadline, and once registered, exercise the right to vote.

Through their participation in Rally the Vote, Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News are joining other regional organizations to encourage residents to take part in the civic process while remaining independent of candidates, political parties, and ballot positions.