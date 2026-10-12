Governor Abbott Endorses Celeste Cabrera Huff for Texas House District 40

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his endorsement of Celeste Cabrera Huff for Texas House District 40 on October 6. Image: Courtesy of Celeste for Texas

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his endorsement of Celeste Cabrera Huff for Texas House District 40 on October 6, 2026, citing her positions on property taxes, healthcare costs, employment opportunities and water resources in South Texas.

Abbott said Huff understands the challenges facing Rio Grande Valley families and supports policies intended to reduce household expenses and encourage economic growth.

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“Celeste Cabrera Huff understands the challenges facing South Texas families and is ready to fight for the priorities that matter most: lowering property taxes and healthcare costs, creating better-paying jobs, and securing the water resources our communities depend on,” Abbott said in the campaign’s announcement.

The governor also described Huff as a conservative candidate who would represent the region’s interests in the Texas Legislature.

“She will be a strong conservative voice for the Rio Grande Valley and fight to keep Texas moving forward. I am proud to endorse Celeste Cabrera Huff for Texas House District 40,” Abbott said.

Huff, identified by her campaign as a community leader, healthcare professional and small business owner, thanked Abbott for his support.

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“I am deeply honored and grateful to have Governor Abbott’s endorsement,” Huff said.

She praised Abbott’s leadership and said she considers his endorsement a responsibility to represent South Texas families.

“I will work every day to make sure the families of the Rio Grande Valley have a strong voice in Austin,” Huff said. “Together, we will lower costs, create opportunity and keep Texas moving forward.”

According to her campaign, Huff’s legislative priorities include reducing property taxes for homeowners and small businesses, improving access to affordable healthcare, encouraging better-paying jobs and supporting economic development.

Her platform also calls for securing water supplies for residents, agricultural producers and businesses, along with increasing accountability and transparency in state government.

The campaign characterized Abbott’s endorsement as an important development in Huff’s efforts to reach voters throughout House District 40.

The October 6 announcement did not provide specific legislative proposals, projected costs or implementation plans for the policies identified in Huff’s campaign platform.

Image: Courtesy of Celeste for Texas