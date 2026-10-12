Scouting America to Honor S. David Deanda Jr. at 40th Annual Dinner

David Deanda, Jr. Photo by Texas Border Business. Logo: Public Domain. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

The Rio Grande Council, Scouting America, will honor S. David Deanda Jr., president and director of Lone Star National Bank, at its 40th Annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner on Oct. 29 in Edinburg, the organization told Texas Border Business.

The dinner and program are scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, 118 Paseo Del Prado. The Rio Grande Council and its board of directors are inviting attendees to the annual recognition event.

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Each year, the council presents the award to community leaders who provide outstanding civic service to young people or adults. According to the organization, the recognition reflects Scouting America’s values and recipients’ dedication to serving others in their communities.

“Those who receive the award personify what Scouting America stands for — good citizenship, outstanding moral character, dedication to others, and living their lives by the Scout Oath and Law,” the Rio Grande Council said.

Deanda’s career spans more than 43 years, including the past 33 years at Lone Star National Bank, according to the council. The organization credited him with helping transform the bank into one of the largest independent banks in Texas.

The council said Lone Star National Bank has more than $3.23 billion in total assets and operates 36 full-service banking centers across the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Deanda serves as a director in addition to serving as president.

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His service extends to healthcare, scholarships, higher education, banking, and economic development. The council said Deanda serves on the Board of Managers of Doctors Hospital at Renaissance and the Board of Directors of the Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunity and Scholarships, known as VAMOS.

He also serves on the Texas A&M University–Kingsville Foundation Board of Trustees and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Board of Directors. The Rio Grande Council identified him as vice chair of the Texas Economic Development Board.

The council cited those positions among Deanda’s professional and community responsibilities as it announced him as this year’s Distinguished Citizen Award recipient. The Oct. 29 gathering will be the organization’s 40th annual award dinner.

Deanda earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&I University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, according to the council.

He and his wife, Vivian, have lived in the Rio Grande Valley for the past 36 years. The council said they enjoy spending time with their family and first grandson. Deanda and his family are active members of Palm Valley Church in Mission.

For information about the dinner and program, the organization lists cboswell@southtexlaw.com as its contact email address.