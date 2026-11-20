Connie Gonzalez VP of Texas Community Bank and Oliver De La Garza Executive Director of Proyecto Azteca. Photo by Noah Mangum Gonzalez / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — Texas Community Bank presented a donation to Proyecto Azteca on November 19, 2026, supporting the nonprofit organization’s efforts to provide affordable housing for families in the Rio Grande Valley.

Connie Gonzalez, vice president and branch manager at Texas Community Bank, delivered the check on the bank’s behalf.

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Texas Community Bank provides personal and commercial banking services, including lending, to individuals, families, and businesses. Its community involvement includes supporting local nonprofit organizations.

During the presentation, Gonzalez thanked Proyecto Azteca’s employees for their work with families seeking affordable housing.

“My thanks to the entire Proyecto Azteca team for their commitment to helping families. We look forward to continuing our partnership,” Gonzalez said.

Oliver De La Garza, executive director of Proyecto Azteca, said the organization’s primary mission is to help families who have difficulty obtaining conventional home financing.

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“We focus on affordable housing and on being able to provide a safe roof for families who are traditionally denied opportunities through normal lending practices or mortgages,” De La Garza said.

Founded in 1991, Proyecto Azteca has built more than 500 homes, according to De La Garza, who has led the organization for approximately 22 months.

Its housing program follows a self-help construction model that requires participating families to contribute labor to build or repair their homes.

“We require families to put sweat equity into the construction of their new home or repair of their home,” De La Garza said.

He explained that contributing labor gives families a personal investment in their properties and encourages them to maintain their homes and meet their payment obligations.

Proyecto Azteca also operates a tool-lending library for residents of designated colonias, providing equipment for home repairs and maintenance at no rental cost.

Residents can borrow saws, ladders, lawn mowers and other equipment by presenting proof of residence, including a water or electricity bill.

De La Garza said limited access to financing and opportunities to accumulate generational wealth remain major challenges for colonia families.

He explained that affordable homeownership can provide greater household stability while creating an asset that may benefit future generations.

Housing conditions also influence household expenses, he said. Proper insulation can lower electricity costs, allowing families to direct savings toward emergencies and other necessities.

Beyond those financial considerations, De La Garza emphasized the importance of providing families with secure living conditions.

He said a safe home allows residents to rest more comfortably and can affect their health and daily activities.

De La Garza thanked Texas Community Bank for its contribution, explaining that donations help Proyecto Azteca continue providing housing assistance and related services.

The organization’s future priorities include expanding affordable housing construction, improving insulation and energy efficiency, and teaching homeowners how to maintain their properties.