Election Day Approaches as Early Voting Begins October 19 Across Texas

Time to plan ahead and exercise our civic duty. Early voting runs October 19–30, 2026, followed by Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. Graphic by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — Texas residents are approaching the November 3, 2026, general election, with early voting scheduled to begin Monday, October 19, and continue through Friday, October 30, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

The election calendar establishes several deadlines for voters, including registration, applications for ballots by mail, early voting, and Election Day. Texas Border Business will provide downloadable PDF documents containing voting locations and schedules for Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

- Advertisement -







The deadline to register to vote was Monday, October 5. Residents who registered by that date can verify their registration status through the Texas Secretary of State’s voter information services.

The first day to apply for a ballot by mail was January 1, 2026. The final deadline for election officials to receive applications is Friday, October 23. Applications must arrive by the deadline; a postmark alone does not satisfy the requirement.

Under Texas election rules, registered voters may cast ballots in person during early voting. The Secretary of State advises that voters can use designated early voting locations within their county of registration.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the state’s official election calendar.

- Advertisement -







The upcoming election is also the focus of Rally the Vote, a nonpartisan voter-information initiative organized by the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas, known as AACT NOW.

The organization has been working with community partners throughout Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties to distribute election information and explain voting procedures.

AACT NOW Executive Director Norma Flores-Ruiz described the organization’s approach during its September campaign launch in Edinburg.

“Partners create ambassadors, ambassadors create conversations, and conversations create participation,” Flores-Ruiz said, explaining how participating organizations communicate election information through established community relationships.

On October 12, Texas Border Business reported that AACT NOW expanded digital access to its Touch-10 initiative, which provides participating organizations with online tools to share voter information.

Flores-Ruiz said the organization has developed individual partner portals and resources intended to make information accessible through businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and other participating groups.

Texas Border Business and Mega Doctor News have joined the initiative, publishing voter information and displaying AACT NOW advertisements across their digital platforms.

Readers who select the advertisements are directed to the organization’s website for additional election resources.

This article will also include downloadable PDF documents listing early voting locations, addresses, and schedules in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, along with information concerning November 3 polling places.

The documents will provide county-specific reference materials alongside the statewide election calendar.

Official statewide election information is available through ⁠VoteTexas.gov. Additional nonpartisan resources are available through ⁠AACT NOW.

See the documents below with the Early Voting and Election Day polling places:

HIDALGO COUNTY EARLY VOTING:

HIDALGO COUNTY ELECTION DAY

CAMERON COUNTY EARLY VOTING

CAMERON COUNTY ELECTION DAY

See related stories: