overnor Greg Abbott welcomed 62 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from Recruit Class B-2026 during the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) graduation ceremony at Hill Country Bible Church. This is the department’s 183rd graduating class. Photo: Office of The Governor

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CEDAR PARK – Governor Greg Abbott welcomed 62 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from Recruit Class B-2026 during the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) graduation ceremony at Hill Country Bible Church. This is the department’s 183rd graduating class.

“Our state is stronger because of those who carry the badge,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our heroes and their families for their commitment, bravery, and valor serving on the front lines to keep Texas safe. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the Commander In Chief for the State of Texas. The duties of law enforcement are vast, and DPS plays a central role in our mission to protect Texans.”

The Governor was joined by Colonel Martin, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, members of the Public Safety Commission, including Chairman Steven P Mach, Commissioner Nelda Luce Blair, and Commissioner Larry B. Long, and Representative Cole Hefner. Photo: Office of The Governor

During his remarks, Governor Abbott addressed the class and their families and thanked them for answering the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans. He praised DPS troopers for their selfless service on the front lines defending the border, securing the Texas Capitol, and protecting communities in all 254 counties. He also recognized their critical role in responding to disasters and emergencies as they run towards danger to help Texans in need.

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“For 30 weeks, Class B-2026 demonstrated the grit, determination, integrity, and resolve that it takes to become Texas State Troopers – proving to all of us that they were meant to cross this graduation stage today,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “In just a few weeks, these men and women will report to their duty stations to begin the next chapter of their career. The long nights and early mornings won’t be easy, but I know these Troopers will rise to the occasion because their love for our state, and our people, is greater than any challenge ahead.”

The Governor was joined by Colonel Martin, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, members of the Public Safety Commission, including Chairman Steven P Mach, Commissioner Nelda Luce Blair, and Commissioner Larry B. Long, and Representative Cole Hefner.

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their duty stations across Texas on Dec. 13.