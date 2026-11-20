South Texas College celebrated its sixth cohort of faculty and staff graduating from the Emerging Technologies Academies, an initiative designed to help employees explore, understand and apply technologies that are available and supported by the college. STC image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College faculty and staff are embracing emerging technologies, not only learning the latest digital tools available, but using innovation to prepare the next generation of professionals in the workplace.

STC celebrated this effort by recognizing the sixth graduating cohort its Emerging Technologies Academy, an initiative designed to help employees explore, understand and apply technologies that are available and supported by the college.

- Advertisement -





The Academy has now graduated 161 graduates, creating a growing network of technology advocates across STC’s academic and administrative divisions. STC image

STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D.., addressed the graduates and emphasized that rapidly advancing technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are transforming how colleges prepare students for careers and creating an increasing need for educators who will remain ahead of industry trends.

“At STC, we are going to have to always be on the cutting-edge of all the latest technological advances,” Solis said in his speech. “There will always be something new coming up, but it’s my job to be ahead of the curve. I will always strive to be ahead, and that goes for all of us, but we must have your input and your help.”

The Academy has now graduated 161 graduates, creating a growing network of technology advocates across STC’s academic and administrative divisions.

For Dental Hygiene Program Director Janis Lopez, participating in the Academy meant overcoming her initial hesitation toward unfamiliar technologies while discovering practical applications for her work.

- Advertisement -





“I was one of those last adopters. I waited on the sidelines to see how things worked before trying them,” Lopez said. “The Academy gave me a chance to experiment, ask questions, make mistakes and learn without fear. It helped me become more comfortable trying new technology and more willing to explore how I can use it to improve my work.”

Lopez said Microsoft Copilot has become particularly valuable for developing curriculum, organizing accreditation materials and improving professional communication as she prepares STC’s new Dental Hygiene program.

She also discovered resources available throughout the college’s Makerspace, including 3D printing and laser technology.

Nursing faculty member Maria Clares Pontejos, said the experience reinforced the importance of adapting instructional methods to meet students’ evolving needs.

“Just as we expect our students to embrace lifelong learning, we must also be willing to adapt to evolving technology,” Pontejos said. “Seeing my students’ confidence grow, participation increase and understanding of concepts has been a rewarding outcome.”

Pontejos said interactive review games, simulations and artificial intelligence tools help nursing students develop critical thinking and clinical judgement skills.

Educational Technologies Director Yolanda Martinez, Ph.D., outlined that the Academy combines four core sessions with electives and hands-on projects that encourage participants to apply what they learn within their departments.

Martinez said the curriculum continually evolves to reflect technological advancements, including the addition of a dedicated artificial intelligence session.

“The Academy is not only focused on helping faculty and staff improve their digital competency, but going beyond that to see what impact we can have on our students,” Martinez said. “We’re preparing them for the workforce, and it would be a disservice if we didn’t prepare them using the technologies that are out there now.”

STC Interim Vice President of Technology, Information and Planning Services Jesus Campos, Ed.D., emphasized that graduates are already helping guide institutional technology decisions, including evaluating artificial intelligence detection software.

Associate Vice President of Technology and Chief Information Officer Lucio Gonzalez encouraged graduates to become advocates for responsible innovation.

“Take what you have learned and share it with others. Keep asking questions, continue experimenting with new ideas and become champions for responsible innovations,” Gonzalez said. “Helps us find new ways to use technology to better serve our students. Stay involved, keep learning and helps us continue moving forward together.”