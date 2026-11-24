As Texans prepare for Cyber Monday and the busy online shopping season, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds everyone to take extra precautions to protect their personal and financial information from cybercriminals. Photo: Texas DPS

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AUSTIN – As Texans prepare for Cyber Monday and the busy online shopping season, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds everyone to take extra precautions to protect their personal and financial information from cybercriminals.

“As online shopping continues to grow, so do the opportunities for cybercriminals to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers,” said DPS’ Chief Information Officer Jessica Ballew. “From fraudulent websites and fake delivery notifications to phishing emails and suspicious payment requests, scammers are constantly finding new ways to steal personal and financial information. Before clicking a link, sharing information or completing a purchase, take a moment to verify the source. Staying alert, using trusted websites and protecting your personal information can help keep the holiday season from turning into a cybersecurity headache.”

Here are some tips DPS encourages everyone to follow when making purchases online:

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Shop from trusted sources only. Use well-known retailers and avoid clicking on links from unsolicited emails, text messages or social media ads.

Use well-known retailers and avoid clicking on links from unsolicited emails, text messages or social media ads. Consider digital wallets when possible (like Apple Pay or Google Pay) or virtual card numbers if available — these help mask your real credit card details.

when possible (like Apple Pay or Google Pay) or virtual card numbers if available — these help mask your real credit card details. Look for a secure website. Always check for “https://” in the browser address bar before entering payment information.

Always check for “https://” in the browser address bar before entering payment information. Use strong, unique passwords. Create complex passwords for each account and consider using a password manager.

Create complex passwords for each account and consider using a password manager. Avoid public Wi-Fi when shopping. Public networks can be easily compromised — wait until you’re on a secure, private connection before entering credit card information.

Public networks can be easily compromised — wait until you’re on a secure, private connection before entering credit card information. Monitor bank accounts and credit cards regularly . Review statements for unauthorized charges, report suspicious activity to your banking institution immediately and take advantage of real-time charge alerts if offered by your institution.

. Review statements for unauthorized charges, report suspicious activity to your banking institution immediately and take advantage of real-time charge alerts if offered by your institution. Scrutinize emails or texts claiming to have shipping/delivery updates . Fake “package tracking” messages are a common holiday scam tactic. Be on the lookout for subtle spelling errors and odd formatting in messages, as it may be an indicator of a scam.

. Fake “package tracking” messages are a common holiday scam tactic. Be on the lookout for subtle spelling errors and odd formatting in messages, as it may be an indicator of a scam. Don’t trust unsolicited links. If a link appears suspicious or you did not expect to receive it, visit the website directly instead of clicking the link.

If a link appears suspicious or you did not expect to receive it, visit the website directly instead of clicking the link. Enable multi – factor authentication (MFA) . This extra layer of security helps keep accounts safe, even if your password is compromised.

– . This extra layer of security helps keep accounts safe, even if your password is compromised. Beware of deals that seem too good to be true. Scammers often use fake websites or ads that mimic popular retailers to steal your personal data.

DPS is committed to protecting Texans both on and offline. By staying vigilant and practicing good cyber habits, you can enjoy a safe and stress-free holiday shopping season without falling victim to online scams.

(HQ 2026-123) Texas DPS