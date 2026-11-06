Pedestrian Safety Street Team to visit Edinburg, Nov. 9th

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Reduced daylight hours in the fall and winter mean more people commute in the dark, which can put people walking at risk.

In fact, last year 68% of pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries occurred at night.

That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is traveling the state and drawing attention to lifesaving tips for drivers and pedestrians.

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Street teams with walking billboards will display key safety messages in high-traffic areas in Edinburg and across Texas. Last year, 694 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in Texas, and 18 of those fatalities occurred in the counties surrounding Edinburg.

Be Safe. Drive Smart. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WHERE: Intersections along W. University DriveBetween McColl Rd. & 10th StreetEdinburg, Texas MEDIA: Be Safe. Drive Smart. street teams of “walking billboards” will display key safety messages for drivers and pedestrians. TxDOT is targeting areas with high pedestrian activity or previously reported pedestrian crashes.