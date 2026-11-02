House Speaker Mike Johnson to Return to McAllen for Election Day Visit

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson addresses attendees at the Verta Hotel banquet room in McAllen, Texas, on October 13, 2026. Joining him on stage, from left, are Tano Tijerina, Eric Flores, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, and Mark Harris, standing on the far right. Johnson is scheduled to return to McAllen on November 3 for an Election Day appearance with De La Cruz, marking his second visit to the city in less than a month. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is scheduled to visit McAllen for the second time in less than a month, joining Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) for an Election Day campaign appearance on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

According to an announcement from the organizers, the get-out-the-vote event will begin at 7 a.m. Central Time and is intended to encourage South Texans to participate in the election.

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Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, previously visited McAllen on October 13 and addressed attendees at a gathering held in the Verta Hotel banquet room.

De La Cruz, a Republican representing Texas’ 15th Congressional District, will accompany Johnson during the scheduled appearance.

The announcement did not disclose the event’s location. Organizers said they would provide the address to members of the news media upon RSVP.

No additional information was released regarding other participants, the event’s duration, or whether it will be open to the general public.

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The visit comes as Texans vote in congressional and other races in the November 3 midterm elections.