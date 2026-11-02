House Speaker Mike Johnson to Return to McAllen for Election Day Visit

Texas Border Business
By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business
McALLEN, Texas — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is scheduled to visit McAllen for the second time in less than a month, joining Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) for an Election Day campaign appearance on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
According to an announcement from the organizers, the get-out-the-vote event will begin at 7 a.m. Central Time and is intended to encourage South Texans to participate in the election.
Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, previously visited McAllen on October 13 and addressed attendees at a gathering held in the Verta Hotel banquet room.
De La Cruz, a Republican representing Texas’ 15th Congressional District, will accompany Johnson during the scheduled appearance.
The announcement did not disclose the event’s location. Organizers said they would provide the address to members of the news media upon RSVP.
No additional information was released regarding other participants, the event’s duration, or whether it will be open to the general public.
The visit comes as Texans vote in congressional and other races in the November 3 midterm elections.