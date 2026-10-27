AACT NOW Urges Rio Grande Valley Residents to Vote Before Early Voting Ends October 30th

From left, Dr. Elizabeth Chavez, Vice President of Development and Community Engagement at Junior’s Supermarket; Norma Flores-Ruiz, Executive Director of AACT NOW; and Mario Lizcano, Administrator of Corporate Affairs at DHR Health, pose for a photograph. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — AACT NOW is reminding Rio Grande Valley residents that early voting for the November 3, 2026, general election concludes Friday, October 30, leaving voters several days to participate before Election Day.

Norma Flores-Ruiz, executive director of AACT NOW, told Texas Border Business about the organization’s final-week outreach efforts and encouraged eligible residents to make plans to vote.

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“Whether you’re voting for the first time or have voted for years, your voice matters!” Flores-Ruiz said.

Early voting began Monday, October 19, and continues through Friday, October 30. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

AACT NOW is encouraging residents to review available polling locations and operating hours before traveling to vote. The organization is also reminding voters that planning ahead can help them participate during the remaining early voting period.

The final-week message is part of Rally the VOTE, a nonpartisan initiative involving businesses, employees, community organizations, and individual residents throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

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A central component of the campaign is Touch-10, which encourages participants to contact 10 friends, family members, or coworkers and remind them about early voting and the importance of making a voting plan.

The initiative relies on personal communication to distribute election information without promoting political parties or candidates.

AACT NOW has established dedicated Touch-10 online portals for participating organizations, allowing employees to record their participation through their organization’s partnership with the initiative.

Participating businesses and community partners have received suggested messages to share through employee emails, internal communications, and workplace meetings.

The materials explain election dates, provide instructions for participating in Touch-10, and direct employees toward voting information.

Under the program, participants identify 10 people within their personal networks, contact them with voting reminders, and encourage them to review polling locations and election schedules.

Participants may also enter contact information into their organization’s Touch-10 portal with the permission of the individuals involved.

Flores-Ruiz said that participation is voluntary and nonpartisan. The program does not require political affiliation or support for any candidate.

The organization is encouraging both first-time and experienced voters to use the remaining early voting days.

AACT NOW is also asking participating employers to share election reminders with their workers and encourage voluntary involvement in the outreach effort.

The initiative seeks to extend election information through existing relationships among employees, families, friends, and community organizations.

Residents who do not vote during the early voting period may cast their ballots on November 3 at designated Election Day polling locations.

Voters should confirm locations, schedules, and eligibility requirements through their county election offices before visiting a polling place.

Additional information about Rally the VOTE, Touch-10, and voting resources is available through

www.aactnow.org

As the October 30 deadline approaches, Flores-Ruiz and AACT NOW are continuing their outreach to encourage informed, voluntary participation in the general election.

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