Three Mission Mayoral Candidates Present Different Approaches to Infrastructure, Economic Development and City Leadership

MISSION, Texas — Dr. Armando O’Caña Sr., former Mission mayor, educator, and public servant; Juan Gines Crispín, business owner and longtime Mission resident; and Natalie “Nati” Garza, entrepreneur and community advocate, present their proposals for Mission’s future during the October 14, 2026, mayoral candidates forum. The three candidates addressed infrastructure improvements, economic development, financial transparency, City Council representation, and community unity ahead of the November 3 election. Photo: Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Former Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña Sr., businessman Juan Gines Crispín and entrepreneur Natalie “Nati” Garza presented their proposals for municipal leadership, infrastructure improvements, economic development and government accountability during the October 14, 2026, Mission mayoral candidates forum.

The nonpartisan event, organized by Village in the Valley (VIVA), VIVA Leadership Mission and the John Lewis Voters Coalition, allowed candidates to respond to questions developed through community listening sessions.

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O’Caña, who served as mayor from 2018 to 2022, emphasized his government experience and previous infrastructure initiatives.

He recalled that severe flooding shortly after taking office in 2018 prompted a comprehensive drainage assessment costing approximately $1 million. According to O’Caña, the assessment identified 21 improvement projects, about 17 of which his administration addressed.

O’Caña proposed continuing drainage improvements and expanding manufacturing opportunities to create higher-paying jobs.

He also opposed tax abatements, citing concerns about businesses leaving after incentive agreements expire.

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Crispín, a longtime Mission resident and business owner, focused on improving municipal responsiveness and addressing infrastructure problems.

“Drainage is a serious problem, and flooding continues to affect many residents,” Crispín said.

He pledged to work with development professionals to identify solutions and prioritize improvements.

On economic incentives, Crispín supported offering tax benefits when measurable, long-term community gains justify public expenditures.

Garza, a small-business owner who developed downtown commercial space accommodating more than 60 women-owned businesses, emphasized accountability and measurable results.

She proposed a citywide infrastructure assessment prioritizing public safety, flooding risks, and system failures.

Garza also advocated publishing project costs, funding sources, schedules and progress reports.

Regarding economic development incentives, she said public assistance should produce documented benefits, including living-wage jobs, private investment and additional tax revenue.

She supported provisions allowing the city to recover incentives when businesses fail to fulfill their commitments.

The candidates differed on City Council representation.

O’Caña proposed four geographic districts and two additional at-large council positions. Crispín supported expanded representation, while Garza expressed openness to single-member districts if residents favored the change.

Financial transparency was another shared concern.

O’Caña proposed quarterly budget reviews and stronger internal auditing. Crispín emphasized making municipal financial information understandable to residents.

Garza advocated routine reporting of government expenditures and measurable project results.

On community unity, Garza proposed establishing a signature annual celebration beyond the Citrus Fiesta.

O’Caña favored neighborhood collaboration, while Crispín supported community events and volunteer participation.

All three candidates pledged greater accessibility to residents as they compete for the mayor’s office in the November 3 election.

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