HIGHLY SPECIALIZED MEDICAL PROCEDURE: Pictured is Dr. Prateek Harne, an interventional gastroenterologist at DHR Health, who is currently the only physician in the Rio Grande Valley qualified to perform EUS-RFA (endoscopic ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation) for pancreatic tumors. He can be reached at DHR Health’s Gastroenterology Institute at (956) 362-3636 for an appointment to determine whether EUS-RFA is appropriate as part of a patient’s overall treatment plan. Image courtesy of DHR Health

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – With National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November, DHR Health is pleased to announce that it is the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to introduce Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Radiofrequency Ablation, or EUS-RFA, an advanced minimally invasive treatment for carefully selected patients with pancreatic tumors. DHR Health stands as one of only a handful of other centers across the United States with this capability.

According to Dr. Prateek Harne, DHR Health interventional gastroenterologist, this is important because pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive cancers which can be difficult to detect early. It often progresses quickly and the number of people being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has continued to rise over time. He is currently the only physician in Rio Grande Valley with the specialized training and qualifications to offer EUS-RFA guided radiofrequency ablation for pancreatic tumors.

“Because the pancreas sits deep within the abdomen, pancreatic cancer can grow without causing obvious symptoms in its early stages. These challenges make it increasingly important to expand the treatment options available to patients and bring advances in pancreatic cancer care into clinical practice,” said Dr. Harne who added that specializing in advanced endoscopy, pancreatic disease has been a major focus of his clinical training, research and practice which he received in Houston and Pittsburgh where he worked extensively with pancreatic cancer patients and other complex pancreatic diseases.

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