Mission Mayoral Candidates Clash Over City Finances, Leadership and Accountability

Norie Gonzalez Garza and Ricardo “Rick” Salinas. Photos by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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financial management and spending decisions

By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Incumbent Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza and mayoral challenger Ricardo “Rick” Salinas presented sharply different assessments of Mission’s financial condition, municipal leadership and economic development policies during an October 14, 2026, mayoral candidates forum at Freedom Life Church.

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The forum, organized by Village in the Valley (VIVA), VIVA Leadership Mission and the John Lewis Voters Coalition, brought together six candidates seeking the mayor’s office in the November 3 election.

Salinas, an attorney with 33 years of experience, questioned the city’s financial management and called for greater transparency.

“We are in the worst economic financial crisis that the city of Mission has historically ever had,” Salinas said during his opening remarks.

Gonzalez Garza directly disputed that assessment.

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“I can tell you that is absolutely false,” she said, recalling financial difficulties in 1984 when then-Mayor Pat Townsend sought bank financing to cover municipal operating expenses.

“We are in a good financial situation. It’s not the best, I can admit to that,” Gonzalez Garza said.

The mayor defended the city’s financial reporting practices, saying budgets and financial documents are available online and upon request.

Salinas proposed distributing monthly financial reports to residents and televising municipal workshops.

“I want everybody to know what I know,” he said.

The candidates also disagreed over economic development incentives.

Gonzalez Garza defended the city’s standardized Chapter 380 incentive agreements, which she said require businesses to meet criteria involving job creation, capital investment and return on public investment.

Salinas criticized previous incentive decisions and questioned whether certain businesses had delivered sufficient economic benefits.

He said future agreements should be evaluated individually, with particular attention to sales tax revenue and municipal expenses.

Infrastructure funding produced another disagreement.

Salinas accused city leadership of deferring maintenance and proposed restructuring municipal utility finances to support infrastructure improvements.

Gonzalez Garza reported that Mission had completed seven drainage projects, with two additional projects awaiting funding. She advocated pursuing state and federal grants and low-interest financing.

The candidates also differed over the departure of Mission’s previous city manager.

Salinas criticized the decision, arguing that effective municipal management requires professional leadership free from political interference.

Gonzalez Garza defended the council’s action, citing disagreements involving federal grant funding for police officers.

“I stand by the decision that this council made,” she said.

Both candidates emphasized accessibility and accountability, although their assessments of the current administration remained divided.

Their exchanges presented voters with competing views of Mission’s financial management and municipal priorities ahead of Election Day.

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