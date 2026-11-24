tate officials have confirmed two more cases of the New World screwworm (NWS) in Hidalgo County. The cases were verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) on November 22, 2026 in two separate bovine cattle. This brings the total to three cases of NWS in Hidalgo County. Image: USDA

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – State officials have confirmed two more cases of the New World screwworm (NWS) in Hidalgo County. The cases were verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) on November 22, 2026 in two separate bovine cattle. This brings the total to three cases of NWS in Hidalgo County.

Each infected bovine was reported to officials on November 21, 2026. After gathering samples and having the samples analyzed at the lab, both bovines were determined to be positive with NWS.

“The confirmation of two additional New World Screwworm cases reinforces the need for continued vigilance across our region,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We must remain proactive in our response and work together to prevent further spread. Whether you own livestock, care for pets, or work with animals, everyone has a role to play. By recognizing the warning signs and reporting suspected cases promptly, we can help protect our pets, livestock, agricultural industry, and community.”

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TAHC has designated several areas near Hidalgo County as Infested Zones and has imposed a quarantine on animals. The current infested zones are 29, 37, 44, and 45.

Infested Zone are subject to the following animal movement restrictions:

Warm-blooded animals located within Infested Zone 37 may not be moved outside of the zone without prior authorization from the Commission. Any person in possession or control of such animals must obtain permission and comply with all conditions set by the Commission before transporting the animals beyond the quarantine boundaries.

To move warm-blooded animals outside of Infested Zone 37, the animal must be inspected and treated as required by the Commission and issued a permit or certificate for movement by a Commission representative.

Hides, carcasses, and parts of any animal capable of serving as a host for NWS must be inspected and undergo any treatment deemed necessary by a Commission representative prior to removal from the Infested Zone 37.

Unauthorized movement is prohibited and subject to administrative penalties and/or criminal prosecution.

Although New World screwworm primarily affects animals, infestations can occur in humans. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should seek medical attention immediately.

Suspected cases involving livestock or pets should be reported to a veterinarian immediately or to TAHC at 956-568-5741. After hours and weekends, reports can be made by calling 1-800-550-8242. Suspected infestations involving wildlife should be reported to Texas Parks and Wildlife at 866-487-3297.

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Residents can access the latest case information, educational materials, reporting guidance, and response updates through the County’s New World screwworm Information and Updates webpage: www.hidalgocounty.us/NWS.