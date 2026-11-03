Pharr EDC Calls for Investment in Talent to Strengthen Manufacturing Economy

Lilvette Santos, Economic and Business Development Director of the Pharr Economic Development Corporation, helped lead the Manufacturing Day Roundtable on October 22, 2026, at the Pharr Global Business Hub, focusing on workforce development and the region’s manufacturing future. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Attracting manufacturers is only part of building the Rio Grande Valley’s industrial economy. Developing skilled workers, adapting to emerging technologies, and strengthening industry partnerships are equally important, Lilvette Santos, economic and business development director of the Pharr Economic Development Corporation (Pharr EDC), told regional leaders during a Manufacturing Day Roundtable.

Santos delivered opening and closing remarks at the October 22, 2026, event at the Pharr Global Business Hub. The roundtable, titled “From Nearshoring to Next-Generation Talent — Preparing the RGV for the New Industrial Economy,” brought together government, manufacturing, education, and workforce development representatives.

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The Pharr EDC, led by President and CEO Victor Perez, organized the gathering with support from Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and the Pharr City Council.

Santos said the discussion was intended to address workforce challenges, emerging technologies, and the resources needed to strengthen regional manufacturing.

“Your insights and collaboration are essential to turning these challenges into opportunities,” Santos told participants during her opening remarks.

She welcomed Texas State Representative Sergio Muñoz Jr., Mexican Consul Jesús Cano and Scott Buchholtz of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, recognizing their perspectives on state policy, economic development and cross-border business relationships.

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Industry representatives included Emerson Tool Company officials, South Texas Manufacturing Association Director Mike Willis, and workforce development specialists.

Santos also introduced participants from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, South Texas College and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, emphasizing the role of education in preparing students for manufacturing careers.

Linda Ufland, director of UTRGV’s Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center, moderated the discussion.

Santos encouraged participants to contribute their experiences and recommendations, including responses to questions directed toward other panelists. The format was designed to allow representatives from different sectors to address common industrial challenges.

Throughout the discussion, participants examined technical education, employee recruitment, automation, manufacturing operations, and the relationship between industrial investment and workforce availability.

In her closing remarks, Santos summarized the importance of preparing local talent alongside efforts to attract investment.

“The future of the RGV’s industrial economy will depend not only on the businesses we attract, but also on the talent we develop and the partnerships we build,” she said.

Perez recognized the Pharr EDC employees who organized the event and acknowledged support from the mayor, City Council and the corporation’s board.

“I have a great team,” Perez said, crediting his staff for carrying out the organization’s economic development programs and activities.

Santos thanked the participants, including those who traveled from Austin, and recognized the media representatives who covered the event. The roundtable concluded with a networking luncheon.

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