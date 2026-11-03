Pharr EDC and State Lawmaker Call for Stronger Manufacturing Investment

Texas State Representative Sergio Muñoz Jr. and Victor Perez, president and CEO of Pharr EDC, discussed manufacturing investment, infrastructure, and workforce development during the October 22, 2026, Manufacturing Day Roundtable in Pharr. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Attracting major manufacturing investments to the Rio Grande Valley requires more than financial incentives. Companies also need industrial land, dependable infrastructure, and a workforce prepared for specialized jobs, according to Pharr Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Victor Perez and Texas State Representative Sergio Muñoz Jr.

The two addressed these priorities during the Manufacturing Day Roundtable held October 22, 2026, at the Pharr Global Business Hub.

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Organized by Pharr EDC under the leadership of Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and the Pharr City Council, the event brought together manufacturers, educators, workforce specialists and government representatives to examine industrial expansion and employment opportunities.

Perez said prospective investors evaluate several factors before selecting a location, including available property, infrastructure, labor supply and government incentives.

“You are our partners, you are our key partners,” Perez told participants, emphasizing the importance of involving educational institutions, employers and economic development organizations in recruitment efforts.

Perez credited Mayor Dr. Hernandez, who also chairs the Pharr EDC board, for supporting economic development initiatives.

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He said Pharr was preparing to announce a prospective manufacturing investment estimated at approximately $124 million to $125 million. Perez did not identify the company or provide a confirmed announcement date.

Muñoz said discussions with employers and educators provide information state lawmakers can use to evaluate education funding, workforce programs, and economic development priorities.

He emphasized that students should learn about technical careers earlier in their education rather than assuming a four-year university degree is their only option.

Ron Garza. Photo by Texas Border Business.

According to Muñoz, manufacturing employers and educational institutions can help students understand available careers through workplace visits and exposure to industrial operations.

“We do need to put more resources into skills development,” Muñoz said.

He argued that schools and colleges already have students and training capabilities but require additional state support to expand programs that meet industry needs.

Muñoz also identified water availability, transportation, and roads as infrastructure challenges requiring attention alongside workforce preparation.

Ron Garza, senior associate vice president for Workforce and Economic Development at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, explained that employers must communicate their hiring requirements early enough for educational institutions to respond.

“The magic really happens when we actually see the job description,” Garza said.

Garza noted that manufacturers typically have approximately 18 to 24 months between selecting a location and beginning substantial hiring, providing time to adjust training programs.

Perez encouraged prospective businesses to contact Pharr EDC for assistance with investment opportunities and existing operations.

The discussion connected local recruitment efforts with state funding decisions and the practical preparation needed to support new industrial employment.

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