Brownsville City Manager Selects Angel L. Figueroa, Jr. as Next Chief of Police

Brownsville City Manager Alan Guard, ICMA-CM, CGFO, has selected Angel L. Figueroa, Jr. as the next Chief of the Brownsville Police Department. Mr. Figueroa brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience with the New York City Police Department (NYPD), including executive leadership, strategic operations, crime reduction, professional standards and police training. He will officially begin serving as Brownsville chief of police on December 14, 2026. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville City Manager Alan Guard, ICMA-CM, CGFO, has selected Angel L. Figueroa, Jr. as the next Chief of the Brownsville Police Department. Mr. Figueroa brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience with the New York City Police Department (NYPD), including executive leadership, strategic operations, crime reduction, professional standards and police training. He will officially begin serving as Brownsville chief of police on December 14, 2026.

Alan Guard, ICMA-CM, CGFO, Brownsville City Manager

Mr. Figueroa currently serves as Deputy Chief and Executive Officer of Patrol Borough Manhattan South, where he is second-in-command for borough-wide operations and oversees approximately 2,500 personnel. His responsibilities include operational planning, coordination across commands, major event management and performance oversight. His previous assignments include commanding the NYPD Police Academy, serving in the Professional Standards Bureau, and leading precincts responsible for public safety in some of New York City’s busiest areas. Notably, Mr. Figueroa made history as the first Hispanic commanding officer of the NYPD’s Times Square Unit, 1st Precinct and 13th Precinct, marking a significant milestone in his law enforcement career.

“Brownsville is growing, and we must ensure our public safety services continue to evolve to meet the needs of our residents and the demands of a growing City,” said Mr. Guard. “Mr. Figueroa brings extensive executive leadership experience, a strong record of improving police operations and a commitment to accountability, professional development and community-centered policing. His experience will help us build on the progress of our Police Department, strengthen the organization and support the men and women who serve our community. I am confident his leadership will help position the department for continued growth while maintaining our commitment to the safety and quality of life of Brownsville residents.”

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“I look forward to joining the Brownsville Police Department, working alongside its dedicated officers and staff, and becoming an active member of the Brownsville community,” said Mr. Figueroa. “My priority is to listen, learn and understand the needs of our residents while building strong relationships with community members, local leaders and our public safety partners. I look forward to building on the department’s existing successes, supporting the professional growth of our officers, and strengthening the strategies and resources needed to meet the demands of a growing City.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Figueroa has implemented strategies that produced measurable improvements in public safety. As commanding officer of the NYPD’s 13th Precinct, he led efforts that reduced crime by 12.2% in 2021, achieving the lowest crime level in the precinct’s CompStat history. While commanding the 1st Precinct, he implemented precision-policing strategies that resulted in a 39.6% reduction in grand larceny and a 13.2% reduction in overall crime. He also developed operational tools to strengthen data-driven decision-making, improve deployment strategies and enhance accountability across police commands.

Figueroa’s experience extends beyond day-to-day police operations to organizational development, workforce management and professional standards. As commanding officer of the NYPD Police Academy, he oversaw recruit training, curriculum development and compliance with established training standards. In the Professional Standards Bureau, he led risk-management initiatives and strengthened supervisory accountability and compliance systems. His background also includes emergency response, major-event security, intelligence-led policing and community partnerships.

In addition to his command responsibilities, Figueroa serves as an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where he teaches subjects related to police science, corrections, law and criminal justice. He also provides leadership development instruction for police executives and newly promoted supervisors. His professional development includes Columbia University’s Police Management Institute and the Senior Management Institute for Police. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and is fully bilingual in English and Spanish.

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Mr. Figueroa’s appointment reflects the City’s commitment to strengthening police leadership, supporting professional development, improving operational effectiveness and building strong relationships between law enforcement and the community.