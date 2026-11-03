Emerson Tool Executive Identifies Emerging Technology as Workforce Priority

Kent Hanson, Director of Operations at Emerson Tool Company, participated in the Manufacturing Day Roundtable on October 22, 2026, at the Pharr Global Business Hub. Hanson discussed workforce needs, emerging technologies, and the importance of maintaining competitiveness in manufacturing and distribution. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — After two decades operating in the Rio Grande Valley, Emerson Tool Company faces a new workforce challenge: finding employees with the technical skills needed to keep pace with changing industrial technology. Kent Hanson, the company’s director of operations, said artificial intelligence and automation are creating new demands for established manufacturing and distribution businesses.

Hanson discussed the company’s experience during the Manufacturing Day Roundtable held October 22, 2026, at the Pharr Global Business Hub. The Pharr Economic Development Corporation, led by President and CEO Victor Perez, organized the event with support from Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and the Pharr City Council.

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Linda Ufland. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Hanson said Emerson has developed relationships with educational institutions and workforce organizations that have helped the company meet its staffing requirements.

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with a number of you and your organizations over the years,” Hanson told participants.

He explained that Emerson’s established workforce has changed its recruitment priorities. Rather than concentrating primarily on filling large numbers of vacancies, the company must identify employees with specialized abilities suited to changing operational requirements.

“Much of that is in automation and in AI,” Hanson said.

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He described technological change as a challenge affecting industrial operations, requiring companies to adjust their workforce strategies while maintaining productivity and customer service.

Hanson said Emerson’s objective is to identify solutions that maintain its competitiveness while meeting customer expectations.

Linda Ufland, director of the Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, moderated the roundtable and invited industry representatives to discuss the resources available to established companies and prospective investors.

“I want this to be more of a conversation rather than me asking too many questions,” Ufland said, encouraging participants to contribute their experiences.

Hanson credited regional organizations with helping Emerson develop its workforce and emphasized the importance of preparing employees for future operational needs.

The discussion also examined how educational institutions and employers can coordinate technical training with industry requirements.

For Emerson, Hanson said, the priority is finding qualified talent and practical solutions that support the company’s competitiveness and meet customers’ changing expectations.

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