Pharr Bridge Director Luis Bazan Calls for Greater Collaboration and Efficiency in International Trade

Luis Bazan. Photo By Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Collaboration, efficiency, and continued infrastructure investment were central themes of remarks delivered by Luis Bazan, director of the Pharr International Bridge, during the 13th Annual Start of Produce Season celebration, an event recognizing the agricultural trade industry and the businesses responsible for moving fresh produce between Mexico and the United States.

The annual gathering brought together community leaders, government officials, U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives, international bridge board members, transportation companies, produce distributors, and other industry partners.

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The ceremony also recognized the agricultural workers, transportation teams, and businesses whose contributions support moving fruits and vegetables through the international crossing.

Bazan identified two priorities that he said must guide the bridge’s operations and future development.

“Two important themes emerged during our discussions, and they are the same themes we must continue addressing today and into the future: collaboration and efficiency,” Bazan said.

He emphasized that the bridge’s success depends on cooperation among local government, federal agencies, Mexican authorities, and private businesses.

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“As you have heard me say many times before, none of this is accomplished by the Pharr International Bridge alone,” he said.

Bazan credited Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, the City Commission, the bridge’s board of directors, and city management with establishing the vision behind the international crossing’s continued development.

However, he emphasized that the businesses investing in transportation, warehousing, distribution, and related services are equally important to the bridge’s operations.

“You are the people who have been here from the beginning. You are the ones who never left, who remained committed, and who continued investing in this region,” Bazan told industry representatives.

He explained that the international bridge represents only one component of a much larger commercial network connecting agricultural producers in Mexico with consumers throughout the United States.

“I often like to say that the Pharr International Bridge represents only five kilometers of your supply chain,” Bazan said.

The director recognized transportation companies, warehouse operators, distributors, and other businesses that move agricultural products before and after they cross the international boundary.

He said investments in warehouses, distribution centers, and related infrastructure are necessary to support the bridge’s objective of providing reliable service.

Bazan also discussed the ongoing expansion of the Pharr International Bridge, reporting that construction had entered its final stages.

“Many of you have been with us since construction began, and we are now approaching the final stages of this important project,” he said.

According to Bazan, two lanes associated with the southbound expansion toward Mexico have already opened, and the bridge is implementing a phased transition as additional construction work progresses.

He indicated that further progress was expected by November.

The expansion is among the infrastructure improvements intended to accommodate international commercial traffic and strengthen the bridge’s capacity to serve businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

Another major focus of Bazan’s remarks was an initiative he called Faster Trade Zero Wait, which he urged industry participants to remember and keep discussing.

“There is one initiative I especially want everyone to remember when you leave here today: Faster Trade Zero, Wait” he said.

Bazan emphasized that implementing the initiative would require participation from government agencies and businesses throughout the international supply chain.

“We cannot accomplish Faster Trade Zero Wait alone. We need your participation, your cooperation, and your continued commitment,” he said.

His remarks also addressed the importance of maintaining working relationships with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mexican authorities, and industry organizations.

Bazan acknowledged that certain operational responsibilities fall outside the bridge administration’s direct authority, making coordination with other agencies essential.

He urged participants to move beyond discussing future improvements and concentrate on implementing projects and strengthening cooperation.

“We have spent years discussing the future. Now, we must move beyond simply talking about it or putting plans on paper. We must take action and collaborate more closely,” he said.

The celebration also highlighted agriculture’s importance to the region’s economy and identity.

City leadership described the produce industry as a source of community pride, acknowledging the agricultural traditions and the work required to bring crops from farms to markets.

The event also recognized the contributions of farmers, agricultural laborers, transportation companies, government agencies, and private-sector businesses involved in international produce commerce.

Bazan concluded by thanking the companies that have maintained their operations and investments in Pharr.

He introduced a video featuring customer testimonials explaining why businesses continue using the international crossing.

His message throughout the celebration centered on the importance of continued investment, operational improvements, and cooperation among the public and private sectors.

For Bazan, the bridge’s future depends not only on completing major construction projects but also on strengthening the relationships that allow agricultural products to move efficiently between the two countries.

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