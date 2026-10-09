Brownsville Builds on Its Past to Create New Opportunities for the Future

Cori Peña. Courtesy photo

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) advanced initiatives in September 2026 to preserve historic properties, support small businesses and expand entrepreneurship opportunities.

In her September newsletter, BCIC President Cori Peña emphasized the importance of building on the city’s existing strengths.

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“Brownsville has good bones, and much of our work at BCIC is about helping people build on that foundation,” Peña wrote.

BCIC introduced the Brownsville Historic Tax Credit Eligibility Map, helping property owners determine potential eligibility for federal and Texas historic preservation tax credits.

The interactive map covers 306 historic sites and identifies historic district designations. BCIC also developed a one-page guide explaining the agencies and contacts involved in restoration projects.

Brownsville received statewide recognition when the Texas Commission on the Arts designated the Mitte Cultural District as one of four new cultural districts, bringing Texas’ total to 61.

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The district includes the Brownsville Historical Association, Children’s Museum of Brownsville, Camille Playhouse, George Ramirez Performing Arts Center and Mitte Cultural Center. The designation allows qualifying arts organizations to apply for state Cultural District Project grants.

The district’s development dates to 1998, when the Roy F. & Joann Cole Mitte Foundation supported restoration work at Dean Porter Park.

BCIC also opened applications September 1 for its BIG LIFT program in District 2, offering eligible locally owned businesses reimbursement of 80% of approved exterior improvements, up to $30,000.

Qualifying improvements include signage, lighting, doors, windows, parking lot resurfacing and murals.

Entrepreneurship initiatives continued through the eBridge Business Academy, operated with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center.

Another group completed the program, joining more than 350 graduates, including founders of Warbler Coffee, Búho Bookstore, Main Street Deli and La Pale.

BCIC announced four additional Academy cohorts through 2027, with English and Spanish instruction and enrollment limited to 15 participants per cohort.

Other programs included the Digital Marketing Playbook series with UTRGV and Cobalt Digital Marketing, along with Startup Texas accelerator sessions preparing entrepreneurs for a December pitch event.

On September 22, BCIC partnered with AFP for a volunteer engagement workshop led by Brandi Brown of HYPE Freedom School.

Community involvement included United Way of Southern Cameron County’s Day of Caring at Moody Clinic, which has served Brownsville families since 1952.

BCIC also participated in Brownsville’s first Maker Faire during Space Fest 2026, featuring robotics, electronics and fabrication projects.

On September 26, BCIC served as presenting sponsor of TEDxBrownsville 2026 at the eBridge Center for Business & Commercialization.

Peña credited BCIC’s board, staff and community partners for supporting the city’s preservation and development initiatives.

“September reminded me how much is possible when we invest in those strengths,” she wrote.