Ike Tawil, McAllen City Manager. Photo by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — McAllen’s retail economy continues to generate billions of dollars in sales, supported by shoppers from South Texas and northern Mexico, while the city’s sales tax revenues are approaching record levels, according to City Manager Isaac “Ike” Tawil.

Speaking on November 17, 2026, during La Plaza Mall’s 50th anniversary celebration, Tawil presented figures demonstrating the city’s retail activity, cross-border commerce, and increasing sales tax collections.

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McAllen City Manager and city commissioners. Photo by Texas Border Business

Citing the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Tawil said McAllen generated approximately $17.5 billion in retail sales during 2023, including an estimated $4.9 billion from Mexican cross-border shoppers.

That represents approximately 28% of the reported retail activity, demonstrating the importance of Mexican consumers to McAllen’s commercial economy.

Tawil credited La Plaza Mall as a major contributor to the city’s position as a shopping destination for South Texas and northern Mexico.

The $17.5 billion represents McAllen’s broader retail economy, not sales generated exclusively by La Plaza Mall. Individual annual sales figures for the shopping center were not disclosed.

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McAllen means business and revenues. Illustration by Texas Border Business

Tawil also reported that McAllen generated approximately $99.982 million in sales tax revenue during 2025, finishing just $18,000 short of $100 million.

That represented an increase of approximately $3.18 million compared with the $96.8 million collected in 2024.

The city’s latest sales tax allocation from the State of Texas provided additional evidence of growth.

Tawil said McAllen received $9.19 million in its latest monthly allocation, representing a 7.11% increase over the corresponding period in 2025.

He reported that calendar-year collections through the September 2026 reporting period had reached nearly $99 million, up almost 8% from the same period the previous year.

Simon Property Group executives attend La Plaza Mall’s 50th anniversary celebration in McAllen on November 17, 2026. Pictured from left to right are Craig Felder, Vice President of Leasing; David Johnson, Regional Vice President of Simon Property Management; and Teina Schneer, Vice President of Marketing. Illustration by Texas Border Business

“What we did in nine months this year is what we did all of last year,” Tawil told those attending the anniversary celebration.

He said the revenues help fund infrastructure, public parks, and essential municipal services residents depend on.

La Plaza Mall, which opened in November 1976, has expanded alongside McAllen’s population and commercial development.

Tawil said the shopping center now encompasses approximately 1.3 million square feet and houses more than 170 retailers.

The property underwent a major expansion in 2017 and welcomed Primark’s first Texas location in 2024, reflecting continued investment by Simon Property Group and participating retailers.

Tawil also recalled that McAllen had approximately 50,000 residents when La Plaza opened. Today, the city’s population exceeds 150,000.

He attributed the city’s commercial development partly to longstanding partnerships with retailers, developers, and investors.

“A big contributor to McAllen’s success is La Plaza Mall,” Tawil said. “We couldn’t do it without you.”

Tawil’s figures show McAllen’s continued reliance on regional commerce and cross-border shopping as key sources of economic activity and municipal revenue.