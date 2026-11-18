Immigration attorney Aníbal Romero discusses the uncertainty surrounding possible U.S. immigration reform during a November 18, 2026, Spanish-language social media message, cautioning viewers against unverified claims about future legislation. Screenshot from Aníbal Romero’s social media video. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

Immigration attorney Aníbal Romero, known for his Spanish-language social media commentary, is advising immigrants in the United States to be cautious about reports that changes to immigration laws or legal protections are imminent.

Romero, an immigration attorney and immigrant-rights advocate, regularly discusses immigration enforcement, deportation proceedings, visas, and legal protections. His online commentary reaches Spanish-speaking audiences seeking information about federal immigration policies.

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In a Spanish-language presentation on November 18, Romero referred to six groups of immigrants facing uncertainty about their legal status and future opportunities to remain in the United States.

He identified people with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and immigrants involved in ongoing immigration court proceedings, including those whose hearings have been postponed for months or years.

He also discussed people who entered the United States many years ago but have never obtained legal status. Some entered through the border, while others arrived with visas.

Another group includes immigrants married to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who fear starting immigration proceedings or have already submitted applications and are awaiting decisions on waivers.

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Romero also addressed immigrants who entered the country during the Biden administration and are currently pursuing cases in immigration court. Although he referred to six groups, his remarks did not clearly distinguish a sixth category.

He said his law office represents numerous individuals whose immigration hearings have been postponed for months or years.

According to Romero, his office handles approximately 20 to 30 immigration court appearances daily. Some clients receive new hearing dates the following year, while others have proceedings scheduled for 2028.

The attorney raised a central question about the future of these immigrants and whether Congress might eventually consider legislation addressing their circumstances.

His immediate answer was that nobody knows what will happen.

Speaking on November 18, Romero said he did not expect significant immigration legislation during November or December.

He suggested that congressional attention would initially focus on other national issues, including the conflict involving Iran, energy prices, and health insurance assistance.

Romero specifically mentioned concerns about federal assistance that helps eligible individuals purchase health insurance, describing the approaching expiration of certain benefits as another matter requiring congressional attention.

Regarding immigration legislation, Romero suggested that meaningful discussions might not develop until March or April.

He said possible proposals could address certain immigrant populations, including individuals protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly known as Dreamers, and those holding TPS.

However, he emphasized that the scope of any future proposal remains uncertain.

Romero also discussed the congressional approval process, including the need for sufficient support in the House of Representatives and Senate, followed by presidential approval.

His comments about congressional priorities and legislative timing represented his expectations, not confirmed government announcements.

Throughout his presentation, Romero repeatedly cautioned viewers against accepting unverified information circulating on social media about immigration reform, employment authorization, and possible changes in legal protections.

His principal message was that immigrants should distinguish between political discussions, online speculation, and immigration measures that have actually become law.

For individuals awaiting court hearings or immigration decisions, Romero offered no definitive timetable for legislative changes.