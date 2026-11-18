Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) welcomed hundreds of educators, district leaders, and education partners from across Texas on November 10–12, for the 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit, Rooted to Rise. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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PHARR, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) welcomed hundreds of educators, district leaders, and education partners from across Texas on November 10–12, for the 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit, Rooted to Rise. The three-day event provided participants with opportunities to observe PSJA classrooms, exchange instructional strategies, and explore ways to better meet the individual learning needs of students.

Hosted at the PSJA Napper Development & Support Building, the statewide summit brought together representatives from school systems across Texas, including Texarkana ISD, Anthony ISD, Uvalde CISD, Colorado ISD, Woodsboro ISD, and several Rio Grande Valley districts, including Raymondville, Mercedes, Harlingen, Lasara, and Rio Grande City Grulla.

The 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit was organized through a collaborative partnership among the Texas Education Agency, Texas Tech University, UTeach Professional Development, and PSJA ISD. Additional participating organizations include Education Service Center Region 20, WestEd, and the National Center for STEM Education. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Through classroom observations, professional learning sessions, and collaborative discussions, visiting educators had the opportunity to see instructional practices in action at PSJA and explore strategies they could adapt to strengthen teaching and learning in their own districts.

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“We are pleased to welcome educators from across Texas to PSJA and provide them with an opportunity to see firsthand the instructional practices taking place in our classrooms,” said PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias. “Investing in our educators and creating opportunities to learn from one another helps us strengthen instruction and share effective strategies to meet students where they are and help them reach their full potential.”

Blended learning combines face-to-face instruction with online learning, allowing educators to personalize instruction based on students’ individual needs, learning progress, and readiness. The summit focused on strengthening these instructional practices, developing instructional leadership, and helping school systems establish sustainable blended learning programs.

Blended learning combines face-to-face instruction with online learning, allowing educators to personalize instruction based on students’ individual needs, learning progress, and readiness. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing instruction, PSJA ISD has invested in building local expertise through an academic partnership with Texas Tech University. An inaugural cohort of 13 district educators enrolled in the university’s Blended and Personalized Learning Graduate Certificate Program, with six subsequently accepted into its doctoral program. This investment is helping develop a strong foundation of educator expertise to support teachers, strengthen classroom instruction, and expand personalized learning opportunities for students.

The 2026 Fall Blended Learning Summit was organized through a collaborative partnership among the Texas Education Agency, Texas Tech University, UTeach Professional Development, and PSJA ISD. Additional participating organizations include Education Service Center Region 20, WestEd, and the National Center for STEM Education.

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Through opportunities such as the statewide summit, PSJA ISD continues to collaborate with education partners and share instructional practices that can help educators across Texas create meaningful learning experiences and prepare students for success.