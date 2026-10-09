Pharr Commissioner Bobby Carrillo Credits Produce Industry for City’s Growth and Trade Success

Bobby Carrillo. Photo: Texas Border Business

Texas border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Pharr City Commissioner Bobby Carrillo recognized the contributions of agricultural producers, transportation companies, and international trade partners during the 13th Annual Start of Produce Season celebration at the Pharr International Bridge, calling the produce industry an essential part of the city’s history and economic development.

The annual event brought together community leaders, government officials, produce industry representatives, and business partners from the United States and Mexico to mark the beginning of another agricultural trade season.

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Speaking on behalf of the Pharr City Commission, Carrillo described the beginning of produce season as an important occasion for the community, the region, and the nation.

“Here in Pharr, we carry our pride with us everywhere we go. It is woven into our mission, it lives in our hearts, and it drives everything we do as public servants,” Carrillo said.

He connected that community pride to the agricultural industry and the generations of farmers whose work has supported the region.

“For generations, our growers and farmers have planted seeds with an unwarranted faith—believing in a harvest they cannot yet see,” he said.

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Carrillo emphasized that the industry’s success depends on workers and businesses operating throughout the agricultural supply chain, from production and harvesting to transportation, inspection, and distribution.

“From the hardworking laborers in the fields, to the dedicated transportation and distribution teams, to our local, state, national, and international partners on both sides of the border—we could not do this without you,” Carrillo said.

He also recognized the contributions of public agencies and private businesses that keep agricultural products moving through the international crossing.

“This industry is a partnership of many hands, and each one of you plays a vital role in feeding families across America,” he said.

Carrillo described the Pharr International Bridge as an important gateway for agricultural imports.

“Pharr has become one of the most important trade gateways in the nation, and we are the leading land port for produce imports into the United States,” he said.

He attributed that position to decades of cooperation among government officials, agricultural producers, transportation companies, and other industry participants.

Carrillo said continued investment and coordination would be necessary to maintain the bridge’s role in international commerce.

“We must keep building, keep innovating, and keep working together to ensure that this gateway remains open, efficient, and prosperous for generations to come,” he said.

“So here is to a successful produce season—may it be abundant, may it be profitable, and may it bring continued blessings to all who depend upon it,” he said.

Carrillo concluded his remarks by thanking the individuals and organizations supporting the produce industry and the Pharr community.

“Thank you all very much. Thank you for your partnership, your dedication, and your faith in our community. God bless Pharr, God bless the great State of Texas, and God bless the United States of America,” Carrillo said.

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