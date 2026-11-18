Overlooking the hills at Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area. Image courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – The Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area, located just outside of Boerne in the Texas Hill Country, will open to the public for day use on Dec. 1 and welcome overnight stays on Dec. 15.

The new state natural area, often referred to as ABK SNA, sits at around 3,800 acres with 26 miles worth of trails and 31 campsites.

“There are a wide variety of options for folks to come out and experience ABK in their own way,” said Superintendent Steph Kwiatkowski. “Part of the mission of conservation involves getting people excited about that aspect and bridging the gap between the resource and the people.”

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One of the greatest features about the new ABK SNA is it has something for everyone.

“ABK offers a wide variety of amenities, with multiple trail experiences that include range of difficulty, width and surface type,” added Kwiatkowski, “we have a spectrum of overnight camping options from mini cabins to primitive backcountry tent sites. The variety we offer allows for more user groups to learn about conservation and its importance while seeing it in action.”

The site has immense floral and faunal diversity, sure to become a favorite spot for wildlife watchers, birders and iNaturalist users. The oak and juniper woodlands are nesting habitat for golden cheek warblers, while the steep topography and landform create micro-climates which harbor sensitive and unique species like the Alligator lizard, Texas spring salamander, Boerne bean, Sycamore-leaf snowbell and Bigtooth maple.

Accessibility was a key consideration in the site design with features that create more opportunities for visitors of all abilities to connect with nature. The Nature Center offers a variety of ways to engage with exhibits through features such as braille, narrated audio guides, tactile elements and American Sign Language Interpretation of exhibit content on tablets available to borrow for no cost. The site is also first in the Texas State Parks system to feature an Extreme Motus all-terrain wheelchair and an adult changing table, further expanding access to the outdoors.

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Reservations are highly recommended as day-use capacity may be reached. The reservation system will go live on Dec. 1 for both day use and camping, with overnight stays beginning Dec. 15. Day use passes are $6 (ages 13 and older), and the hours for the site are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Albert and Bessie Kronkosky began buying property in this area in 1946, growing Albert’s family property. The couple were involved in many charitable organizations in the San Antonio area and willed their beloved land to the state of Texas to protect it. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department took ownership of the ranch in March of 2011.

In 2016, Texas voters dedicated state sales tax revenue from sporting goods to TPWD in perpetuity. The allotment has since assisted with funding acquisitions, new park facilities, as well as improvements to existing facilities and operations. It has also allowed TPWD to help build and approve community parks across Texas. Thanks to those Texas voters, a majority of the funds used to develop ABK SNA were Sporting Goods Sales Tax dollars.

For more information on ABK, visit the webpage on the TPWD website. For media, photos of the SNA can be found in an album on the TPWD Flickr account.

Information source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)