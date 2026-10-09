Duncan Wood Calls Pharr International Bridge a Gateway to Prosperity and Security

Duncan Wood, Bobby Carrillo, Dr. Ramiro Caballero, and Carlos Rodriguez/ Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Dr. Duncan Wood, an international trade and economic policy expert, described the Pharr International Bridge expansion as an investment in economic prosperity, security, and stronger commercial ties between Mexico and the United States during his keynote address at the 13th Annual Start of Produce Season celebration.

Wood, vice president for Strategy and New Initiatives and senior advisor to the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, emphasized the importance of maintaining a productive economic relationship between the neighboring countries.

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The event brought together government officials, agricultural producers, transportation representatives, and business leaders involved in moving fresh fruits and vegetables across the international border.

Representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and international bridge board members attended the gathering, which opened with an invocation recognizing cooperation between the two nations.

Dante Galeazzi, Dr. Johnathan Florez and Sharing Axcess. Photo by Texas Border Business

Wood began his remarks by describing an unexpected experience that morning. After his vehicle became stuck in mud, he received assistance from what he called “a very, very nice Salvadoran gentleman.”

He used the experience to introduce his belief in cooperation and mutual assistance, principles he said also apply to international relations.

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Wood described the U.S.-Mexico partnership as mutually beneficial, explaining that people and businesses on both sides of the border gain from economic cooperation.

He said he has spent approximately three decades promoting stronger ties between the two countries.

Addressing economic conditions, Wood discussed challenges involving affordability, international supply chains, and economic disruptions, including developments in the Middle East.

He linked those concerns to the need for dependable transportation infrastructure and efficient international trade corridors.

Wood described the Pharr International Bridge expansion as “a gateway to prosperity,” “a gateway to a more dependable, predictable future,” and “a gateway to better security.”

He argued that infrastructure improvements must be matched with investments in businesses and workers that support international commerce.

“When we invest in the infrastructure, when we invest in the ecosystem that has developed around this bridge and when we invest, most importantly, in the people of the region, that things get better for everybody,” Wood said.

He also described conversations with industry representatives who transport agricultural products from Mexico through Pharr to destinations across the United States and Canada.

Some of those representatives traveled from as far as Chicago to participate in activities associated with the produce season celebration.

Wood described those commercial connections as evidence of “the reality of the free trade” between the neighboring countries.

His remarks recognized the importance of cold storage facilities, dry storage operations, transportation networks, and workforce investment in maintaining agricultural supply chains.

The celebration also featured the Taste of Trade experience, where local restaurants prepared dishes using imported agricultural products, including avocados, tomatoes, and limes.

Event organizers identified avocados as the bridge’s leading produce import, reporting that more than 34,000 truckloads are processed annually.

The gathering concluded with the traditional cutting-of-the-fruit ceremony involving industry sponsors.

Wood, who previously served as president and CEO of the Pacific Council on International Policy, has worked on North American economic integration, supply chains, energy policy, and regional competitiveness.

His message emphasized that continued investment in transportation infrastructure, supporting businesses, and people remains essential to strengthening commercial cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

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