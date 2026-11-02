ICE Officer Mario Alberto Morales Surrenders Following Harris County Indictment

Mario Alberto Morales, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. Photo by @BamMoralesforTX, via X

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González

Texas Border Business

HOUSTON, Texas — Mario Alberto Morales, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer indicted by a Harris County grand jury on October 30, 2026, surrendered to authorities Monday, November 2, and appeared before a judge in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. Morales faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an October 10 incident in northwest Houston. Prosecutors allege that Morales intentionally struck Miguel Parra Hernandez with his sport utility vehicle during an immigration enforcement operation, causing serious injuries to Hernandez’s leg. District Judge Matthew Peneguy set Morales’ bond at $30,000, below the $75,000 prosecutors requested.

Morales’ attorney, David Lindenmuth, disputes the prosecution’s allegations and maintains that the collision was accidental. The defense has also questioned the prosecution’s motives. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare maintains that evidence gathered during the investigation supports the criminal charge. Morales has not been convicted of any crime in connection with the incident and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The case remains pending in Harris County.

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