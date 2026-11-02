UPDATE: Indicted ICE Officer Previously Ran for Congress in South Texas

Mario Alberto Morales, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. Photo by @BamMoralesforTX, via X

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

HOUSTON, Texas — Mario Alberto Morales, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who surrendered to Harris County authorities on November 2, 2026, following an indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, previously pursued public office in South Texas. According to the Houston Chronicle, Morales campaigned for a Brownsville City Council seat before seeking the Republican nomination for Texas’ 34th Congressional District. Federal Election Commission records confirm that Morales, who campaigned as “Bam Morales,” registered as a congressional candidate on May 16, 2025. His campaign committee, Bam Morales for Congress, reported raising and spending $16,335.21 during the April 1 through September 30, 2025, reporting period. Sources: Federal Election Commission candidate records https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/H6TX34056/?cycle=2026&utm_source=chatgpt.com

Morales ended his congressional campaign in October 2025 and subsequently endorsed Republican candidate Eric Flores, according to the Houston Chronicle. His political background has emerged as an additional detail following his October 30 indictment in Harris County. Prosecutors allege that Morales intentionally struck Miguel Parra Hernandez with his vehicle during an October 10 immigration enforcement operation in northwest Houston. His attorneys maintain that the collision was accidental. Morales appeared before a Harris County judge on November 2, who set his bond at $30,000. He has not been convicted in connection with the incident and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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