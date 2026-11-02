Texas Secures Top U.S. Business Climate Ranking for 4th Straight Year

Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Texas being named America’s Top Business Climate for the fourth year in a row by Site Selection magazine. AI Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated Texas being named America’s Top Business Climate for the fourth year in a row by Site Selection magazine.

“Texas leads the nation in economic opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “As the eighth-largest economy in the world, Texas offers an environment where firms of every size and in diverse industries can grow and succeed. Strategic investments in our state’s infrastructure and workforce development, supported by companies that create jobs, bring capital investment and drive innovation across the state, strengthen Texas’ economic momentum and secure our place as the premier destination for business.”

Texas again earned this top ranking based on a survey of corporate real estate executives and site selectors in addition to our focus on cutting regulations and maintaining a predictable regulatory landscape, a strong entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, the number of job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects, and a pro-business mindset and environment where enterprise can flourish.

- Advertisement -





Earlier this year, Governor Abbott accepted Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup for a record-shattering 14th consecutive win for Texas as the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions. Texas also won the 2026 Prosperity Cup from Site Selection magazine, which recognizes the top state in the U.S. for attracting new business investments.

Learn more about Site Selection’s 2026 Top Business Climate rankings.

The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT) within the Office of the Governor is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas across the nation and around the world as the premier business location and travel destination. EDT works closely with communities and local, regional, and statewide economic development and tourism organizations, as well as partnering state agencies, to ensure Texas remains the best place to live, work, and visit.