Brownsville BCIC Earns Four International Economic Development Awards

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation team proudly displays its four 2026 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council. Courtesy photo.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation received four 2026 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council, recognizing its strategic planning, community grants, public reporting, and business education programs, BCIC announced Aug. 20.

The awards included one Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze in the population category covering communities with 25,000 to 200,000 residents. The recognitions brought BCIC’s cumulative total to 17 IEDC Excellence Awards, the organization said.

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BCIC earned the Gold Award in the Print Brochure category for its Strategic Plan 2025–2029. Its Quality of Life Grants received a Silver Award in the Economic Equity and Inclusion category.

A second Silver Award recognized “The Annual Report: Covering FY 2024 + 2025, A Special Print Edition” in the Annual Report category. The Bronze Award went to the “What the Permit? / Permitting Made Simple Series” in the Special Event category.

“BCIC is leading the field of excellence in economic development with its four award-winning projects and programs,” IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle said.

“These awards shine a spotlight on BCIC’s commitment to its community and showcase the significant impact of economic development,” Ohle said. “IEDC is honored to present these awards to BCIC to celebrate its leadership and innovation in the field.”

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IEDC’s annual awards recognize economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs for their work in the field. According to the announcement, the program honors projects that revitalize communities and advance economic development practices.

The 2026 awards coincided with IEDC’s 100th anniversary. The council described the anniversary recognition as an opportunity to celebrate successful programs and help prepare the profession for its next century.

This year’s award recipients represented 140 organizations, according to figures included in BCIC’s announcement. The council awarded 226 honors across multiple categories, comprising 73 Gold, 83 Silver and 70 Bronze awards. The program also included 15 Best in Show nominees competing for its highest distinction.

BCIC said its cumulative awards cover entrepreneurship, strategic planning, innovative financing, business recovery, community development, educational partnerships, special events, public reporting, multimedia communications and placemaking.

The organization described itself as the most awarded economic development organization in Rio Grande Valley history. That characterization appeared in BCIC’s announcement alongside its reported total of 17 IEDC Excellence Awards.

The four most recent recognitions covered both organizational communications and community programs. The strategic plan and annual report earned awards in publication categories, while the grants and permitting series earned recognition in program and event categories.

In its August announcement, BCIC said its representatives were scheduled to be honored at IEDC’s 2026 Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 25–28. The announcement identified the four projects and their respective award levels.