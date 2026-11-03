Hinovations Art Gallery Presents “Mezcla Mestiza”, a Solo Exhibition by Alexis Marie Ramos

Hinovations Art Gallery is pleased to announce Mezcla Mestiza, a multidisciplinary solo exhibition featuring Texas-born, Rio Grande Valley-raised artist and educator Alexis Marie Ramos. The exhibition opens Friday, November 6, 2026, with a public reception from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and continues through November 28. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McAllen, Texas — October 2026 — Hinovations Art Gallery is pleased to announce Mezcla Mestiza, a multidisciplinary solo exhibition featuring Texas-born, Rio Grande Valley-raised artist and educator Alexis Marie Ramos. The exhibition opens Friday, November 6, 2026, with a public reception from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and continues through November 28.

Rooted in the cultural traditions of the U.S.–Mexico borderlands, Mezcla Mestiza explores the relationships between food, religion, folk medicine, ancestral knowledge, and Mexican mysticism. Through painting, sculpture, installations, and mixed media, Ramos examines how everyday objects and cultural practices carry generations of history, memory, and identity.

Drawing inspiration from her childhood in the Rio Grande Valley and her interest in pre-Columbian Mexican art, Ramos incorporates imagery associated with folk remedies, religious iconography, traditional healing practices, and the myths of Mexico.

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Central to her work is the figure of the kitchen curandera, whose knowledge of food, herbs, and traditional remedies connects nourishment with healing and spiritual practice. Through these cultural references, Ramos considers how traditions are preserved, transformed, and passed from one generation to the next.

The exhibition also challenges the notion of a singular Mexican identity, embracing the complex blending of Indigenous, European, and other cultural influences that contribute to mestizo heritage.

Mezcla Mestiza invites viewers to reflect on the histories embedded in familiar objects and traditions, offering a perspective on the enduring relationship between cultural identity, memory, and contemporary artistic expression.

About the Artist

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Originally from Weslaco, Texas, Alexis Marie Ramos earned both her Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She currently serves as an Associate Professor of Art at South Texas College, where she teaches art, design, and art history.

A multidisciplinary artist working in painting, sculpture, glass, and installation, Ramos maintains an active practice that combines artistic research, cultural storytelling, and community engagement.

Her professional experience includes participation in MXLAN, community mural projects, local exhibitions, and publications focused on art pedagogy. Her work reflects a continued interest in the cultural history of the Rio Grande Valley and the traditions that shape its communities.

Hinovations Art Gallery, located in McAllen, Texas, exhibits original works of art by Rio Grande Valley artists. Through curated exhibitions, arts education, and community programming, the gallery supports regional artists and encourages public engagement with the visual arts. Admission to this exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, email to hinovationsartgallery@gmail.com.

Check out the gallery at: www.hinovationsartgallery.com

Courtesy image