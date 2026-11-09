CBP officers seize undeclared weapons and magazines at Laredo Port of Entry 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized a total of six firearms and seven magazines. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized a total of six firearms and seven magazines.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2023 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer for a secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen. Following a canine alert and a nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of four rifles, two handguns and seven magazines hidden within merchandise of the cargo trailer.

“We continue to see exceptional results from the officers leading Operation Southern Surge,” said Port Director Albert Flores. “This initiative strengthens our ongoing efforts to combat terrorist criminal organizations and maintaining border security.”

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CBP seized weapons and magazines. Homeland Security Investigations special agents deferred federal prosecution pending investigation of the seizure.