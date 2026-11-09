DHR Health Expands Ophthalmology Services with Addition of Dr. Rachel Gelman

Continuing its mission to provide exceptional medical care to patients across the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health is pleased to welcome ophthalmologist Dr. Rachel Gelman to its team of healthcare providers. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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Rio Grande Valley, Texas – Continuing its mission to provide exceptional medical care to patients across the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health is pleased to welcome ophthalmologist Dr. Rachel Gelman to its team of healthcare providers.

Born and raised in McAllen, Dr. Gelman graduated summa cum laude from the University of Texas–Pan American before earning her Doctor of Medicine degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. She completed her ophthalmology residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she served as chief resident during her senior year. She then completed a fellowship at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute at the University of California, Irvine.

Dr. Gelman is a board-certified specialist in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery. Dedicated to providing customized eye care tailored to each patient’s individual needs, goals and lifestyle, she offers vision-correction procedures using advanced refractive technology designed to eliminate dependence on glasses or contact lenses.

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