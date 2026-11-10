City of Alamo Communications Team Wins Seven State Awards for Excellence

The City of Alamo Communications Department received seven statewide awards at the 2026 Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (TATOA) Awards, recognizing its work in government programming, video production and public communications. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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ALAMO, Texas — The City of Alamo Communications Department received seven statewide awards at the 2026 Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (TATOA) Awards, recognizing its work in government programming, video production and public communications.

The awards were presented November 5 in San Antonio, where communications professionals and municipal representatives from across Texas gathered to recognize achievements in government media production.

Among Alamo’s honors was second place in Overall Excellence, recognizing the quality of the city’s government programming and audiovisual content. The department also earned third place in Editing and five additional awards in categories covering environmental issues, infrastructure, public safety and long-format programming.

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The City of Alamo Communications Department proudly displays its awards from the 2026 Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (TATOA). Pictured from left are Frida Retana, Communications Associate; Nina Chavez Gongora, Communications Director; and Andrea Flores, Communications Associate. Courtesy photo

Alamo received first-place awards in Environmental/Sustainability and Magazine/Long Format Series. The department earned second-place awards in Overall Excellence, Infrastructure Improvement, Fire Department and Public Health/Public Safety, along with third place in Editing.

The statewide recognition follows nine national awards the department received earlier this year from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA), including first place in Best Overall in Government Programming.

Together, the national and statewide awards recognize the department’s work in producing informational programming and audiovisual content for residents.

The Communications Department is led by Communications Director Nina Chávez Góngora, with Communications Associates Frida Retana and Andrea Flores. The three-member team manages the development and production of city communications, including planning, filming, editing, storytelling and digital media content.

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The department produces materials intended to inform residents about municipal services, public projects, community initiatives and the people responsible for local government operations.

Its programming covers subjects ranging from infrastructure improvements and environmental sustainability to fire department activities and public health and safety. These productions provide residents with information about city operations while documenting developments affecting the Alamo community.

The department’s recognition in both Overall Excellence and individual production categories reflects the range of its work, from comprehensive government programming to specialized videos addressing municipal services and community issues.

With seven statewide awards and nine national awards in 2026, the City of Alamo Communications Department closes the year with 16 honors recognizing its government communications and audiovisual production efforts.