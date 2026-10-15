Bahamian Charged with Illegally Voting in 2024 Election

Bahamian national and U.S. lawful permanent resident, Terrance Patrick Evans, 37, has been charged by information with one count of voting by an alien. This charge was brought following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa, the Florida Department of State’s Office of Election Crimes, and the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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OCALA, Fla. — Bahamian national and U.S. lawful permanent resident, Terrance Patrick Evans, 37, has been charged by information with one count of voting by an alien. This charge was brought following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa, the Florida Department of State’s Office of Election Crimes, and the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections.

President Trump and Secretary Mullin have made a promise to the American people that they will restore integrity to our elections. Election security is national security. The votes of American citizens should not be diluted by non-citizens illegally voting in U.S. elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.

The charge in this case is the result of the hard work of the men and women of ICE and its federal partners.

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The investigation showed that Evans voted in the 2024 federal general election, despite knowing that he was not a citizen of the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to one year in federal prison.

An information is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry M. Harre.