The City of Edinburg Parks & Recreation Department invites residents to spread holiday cheer by participating in the annual “Deck the House” Holiday Decorating Contest! This festive event encourages Edinburg homeowners to showcase their creativity, holiday spirit, and community pride through dazzling outdoor displays. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg Parks & Recreation Department invites residents to spread holiday cheer by participating in the annual “Deck the House” Holiday Decorating Contest! This festive event encourages Edinburg homeowners to showcase their creativity, holiday spirit, and community pride through dazzling outdoor displays.

Participants can compete for several fun and festive awards, including:

Rudolph Award: Brightest entry (Best use of lighting) Holiday Classic: Most elegant, neat, and clean display Buddy the Elf: Most creative use of lights/decorations (animation, synchronization, “wow” factor) Christmas Spirit Award: Best Overall Whoville’s Choice: Most Traditional/Festive

Residents must register to participate by December 10, 2026, at 7 p.m.

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Winners will be announced on December 18, 2026. To register or learn more about the contest, email ailopez@cityofedinburg.com or call (956) 381-5631.

Courtesy image