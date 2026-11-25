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Texas Border Business is launching a special series of daily articles examining SpaceX’s expanding investments in Brownsville and Starbase and what these developments could mean for the entire Rio Grande Valley. From billions of dollars in planned supercomputing infrastructure and new employment opportunities to improvements in water supplies, environmental conservation, and public safety, the series will explore projects that could shape the region’s economic future. Each article will draw on SpaceX’s announcements to explain the scope of these initiatives and their potential benefits for South Texas.

The Rio Grande Valley is entering an important period of industrial and technological development, with Starbase playing a growing role in attracting investment and advanced industries. Through this series, Texas Border Business invites residents, business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders to learn more about the projects underway, the opportunities they may create, and their significance beyond Brownsville. One article will be published each day, offering readers a closer look at SpaceX’s plans and the developments that could help position the Rio Grande Valley as a major center for aerospace, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

By Texas Border Business

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BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX has discussed purchasing about 1,200 acres of land managed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) surrounding its Starship launch facility at Boca Chica, according to a company statement.

SpaceX said the proposed transaction would not include Boca Chica Beach or any portion of the Texas coastline. The company emphasized that the beach would remain publicly accessible.

“SpaceX has not and is not proposing to buy Boca Chica Beach,” the company stated.

The discussions involve land immediately surrounding the active rocket launch facility. According to SpaceX, a conservation easement would permanently protect more than half of the approximately 1,200 acres.

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SpaceX. An aerial view of SpaceX’s Starship launch facility at Boca Chica, Texas, shows launch infrastructure surrounded by coastal wetlands, mudflats, dunes, and the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX has proposed purchasing about 1,200 acres of state-managed land around its facility while keeping Boca Chica Beach under public ownership. Courtesy photo — Texas Border Business

The company said proceeds from the proposed purchase would allow TPWD to acquire additional parkland and develop recreational opportunities elsewhere in the Rio Grande Valley.

SpaceX described the proposal as an opportunity for Texas to expand public access to recreational areas while maintaining protections for environmentally sensitive land near its operations.

According to the company, the property under consideration consists primarily of mudflats and fragile coastal dunes. The area currently has no established hiking trails, campsites, or recreational facilities.

SpaceX also noted that walking or camping in the dunes is already prohibited because such activities can damage vegetation that helps stabilize the coastal ecosystem.

The company said these environmental restrictions, combined with the property’s proximity to an active launch facility, limit its usefulness for traditional outdoor recreation.

SpaceX maintained that many visitors traveling to the immediate area are primarily interested in viewing Starship rockets and the launch facility rather than using the surrounding mudflats for recreational activities.

The company said the proposed purchase could provide TPWD with financial resources to invest in thousands of acres of additional recreational and conservation opportunities across the region.

TPWD’s responsibilities include managing state parks, protecting natural resources, and providing public access to outdoor recreation.

SpaceX said the proposed arrangement would support those objectives by allowing the state to direct resources toward properties offering greater opportunities for public use.

The company also emphasized that protecting sensitive coastal habitat remains part of the proposed transaction.

The statement did not identify a purchase price, specify which properties would receive future investments, or provide a timetable for completing the proposed transaction.

SpaceX did not identify a final purchase agreement or approval in the information it released.

For now, the proposal remains under discussion between SpaceX and TPWD.

SpaceX reiterated that its proposed acquisition concerns land surrounding its launch operations, not the beach itself, and that Boca Chica Beach would remain public.

Starbase Is Building a New Future for Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley SpaceX Proposes Purchase of 1,200 Acres Near Boca Chica Launch Facility 1