The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) installed solar charging stations in five municipal parks across Brownsville on Friday, Nov. 20, providing the public with an area to charge their devices while they enjoy the outdoors. Courtesy image

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) installed solar charging stations in five municipal parks across Brownsville on Friday, Nov. 20, providing the public with an area to charge their devices while they enjoy the outdoors.



The installation stems from the “Lo Único” Bilingual Campaign, which aimed to bridge the gap between the utility services BPUB provides for its customers and how it shows up for them in their daily lives.

“Providing reliable electric, water and wastewater services is our responsibility, but serving our community goes beyond the utilities we provide,” BPUB General Manager and CEO Marilyn D. Gilbert said. “We want to find meaningful ways to be part of our customers’ everyday lives, whether that’s at home, at work or while they’re enjoying one of our city’s parks.”



The five charging stations are located in accessible, high-traffic areas of the following parks: Southern Pacific Linear Park, Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, Dean Porter Park, Antonio (Tony) Gonzalez Park and Brownsville Sports Park.



Each charging station features four USB-A and USB-C charging ports, along with a Qi wireless charging pad for compatible devices. The stations also include mounted lighting and are designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards.



The charging stations have an anticipated lifespan of 20 years. BPUB staff will perform maintenance to keep the charging stations operational and extend their lifespan.



Learn more about BPUB’s “Lo Único” Bilingual Campaign, which inspired community-focused initiatives like these charging stations, by watching its award-winning commercial here.



To learn more about BPUB and our efforts to serve the Brownsville community, visit www.bpub.com.

Information source: BPUB