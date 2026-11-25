South Texas College’s Center for Advanced Training and Apprenticeships (CATA) will launch its first Registered Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship this December. The program will include 192 hours of classroom instruction and 2,000 hours of on-the job training, focusing on mechanical systems, electrical controls, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), pneumatics and troubleshooting. STC image

Texas Borer Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is expanding opportunities for working professionals in the manufacturing industry with the launch of its first Registered Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship, offering specialized training and industry-recognized credentials to help employees advance their careers.

Offered through STC’s Center for Advanced Training and Apprenticeships (CATA), the new program is set to begin Dec. 7 and combines hands-on instruction with workplace training, allowing eligible employees to develop technical skills while maintaining their full-time employment.

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Tuition is covered through grant-funding for those who qualify, removing a potential financial barrier for employees seeking additional training.

CATA Coordinator Christabel Jasso said the apprenticeship is designed for individuals already working in manufacturing who want to strengthen their knowledge of industrial machinery, electrical systems and preventative maintenance.

“It’s important because we are catering to any individual who has prior educational experience or even no educational experience,” Jasso said. “This opens the door to a lot of individuals who probably have the option to advance, but who may be facing a barrier in receiving educational credit.”

The program includes 192 hours of classroom instruction and 2,000 hours of on-the job training, focusing on mechanical systems, electrical controls, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), pneumatics and troubleshooting.

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Unlike manufacturing programs focused primarily on production and programming, Jasso said the apprenticeship emphasizes maintaining equipment and preventing costly mechanical failures.

Participants in the apprenticeship will complete four courses covering fluid power, mechanical drives, intermediate industrial electricity and PLCs.

Classes will follow a hybrid format, meeting Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., with additional online instruction. Students will also gain practical experience using equipment in STC’s training laboratories.

Upon completing program requirements, participants will then receive certificates of completion from STC and the U.S. Department of Labor, providing credentials they can use to pursue professional advancement.

Jasso said CATA’s apprenticeships are designed to accommodate working adults while helping employers develop a more qualified workforce.

“We understand that they work full time and they have a life outside of work,” Jasso said. “We try to be as flexible as possible to minimize the number of hours per week, but still make it reasonable.”

Beyond workforce training, Jasso said the apprenticeship can also introduce participants to the college environment and inspire them to pursue additional education.

“We’ve had a couple of students who have transitioned into the academic side, so it’s a win-win situation,” Jasso said. “This is the door for students, employees as well as employers and industry as a whole to benefit the through the training we can provide at STC.”

For more information about apprenticeships or registration, contact Jasso at 956-872-6307 or cgalleg4@southtexascollege.edu

Information source: STC