Adult Charged in Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

Mark Edward Wilkins (McAllen Police Department Booking Photo)

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — A McAllen homeowner was arrested early Sunday morning after police responding to an underage drinking call found multiple intoxicated juveniles fleeing a residence, with three teens requiring on-scene medical attention.

Mark Edward Wilkins, 58, was arrested and charged with three counts of Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

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According to the McAllen Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2026, to the 1500 block of North 6th Street following a report of underage drinking. The reporting party alerted authorities after observing multiple male subjects outside and hearing individuals vomiting.

Upon arrival, officers reported seeing 15 to 20 juveniles running around the property, with some jumping the back fence. Authorities identified several highly intoxicated underage individuals alongside empty cans of alcoholic beverages.

Officers contacted the homeowner, Wilkins, who appeared extremely intoxicated. Emergency medical personnel treated three juveniles—ages 15, 15, and 14—at the scene for suspected alcohol overconsumption. The teens were subsequently released to responsible parties.

Wilkins was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court and transferred to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond for each charge.