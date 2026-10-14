U.S. DOT Grants Over $9.18 Million for New Los Indios Bridge Truck Parking Project

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced more than $9.18 million in federal funding for Cameron County’s Los Indios Bridge Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Parking Facility. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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CAMERON COUNTY – On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced more than $9.18 million in federal funding for Cameron County’s Los Indios Bridge Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Parking Facility. The award is part of USDOT’s Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects (INFRA) program, which is supporting more than $200 million in truck parking expansion projects nationwide.

The project will reconstruct approximately 0.35 miles of Rio Grande Avenue to provide access to a new public commercial motor vehicle parking facility near the Los Indios Port of Entry. The facility will include approximately 305 dedicated truck parking spaces, roadway improvements, driver amenities, enhanced security features, an automated weight station, and intelligent parking system technology.

“This investment represents an important step forward in strengthening Cameron County’s position as a regional transportation and logistics hub while supporting the nation’s broader supply chain,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation for recognizing the need for expanded truck parking infrastructure and investing in a project that will benefit our community and the nation. We also appreciate Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s support for Cameron County’s continued efforts to strengthen our regional transportation network and facilitate cross-border trade.”

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“I’m pleased to see this important project moving forward,” said Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz. “Cameron County’s ports of entry play a vital role in connecting international commerce with the national economy and supply chain. Providing long-haul truck drivers with a safe, secure place to rest before continuing their often-thousands-of-miles journeys is an important investment in transportation safety and the continued movement of goods throughout our country.”

USDOT’s INFRA program supports major infrastructure projects that improve freight mobility, strengthen transportation networks, and address critical infrastructure needs. The latest funding announcement includes 14 truck parking expansion projects across 12 states, with the Los Indios

Bridge project among the selected investments. Fort Worth is the only other Texas location included in this round of funding.

For additional information on the project and the FY 2026 INFRA Track 2 funding announcement, visit the U.S. Department of Transportation’s official announcement: https://www.transportation.gov/brieﬁng-room/trumps-transportation-secretary-sean-p-duﬀy-delivers-200-million-truck-parking

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