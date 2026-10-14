House Speaker Mike Johnson Rallies South Texas Republicans Ahead of November Election

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson addresses attendees at the Verta Hotel banquet room in McAllen, Texas, on October 13, 2026, during a Republican campaign event supporting South Texas congressional candidates ahead of the November 3 general election. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visited McAllen to support three Republican congressional candidates, telling supporters that South Texas could play a significant role in determining control of the House of Representatives in the November 3, 2026, election.

Johnson appeared alongside U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Congressional District 15, Eric Flores, the Republican nominee for District 34, and Tano Tijerina, the Republican candidate for District 28. Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina also attended.

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U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks at the podium, flanked by Republican congressional candidates Tano Tijerina and Eric Flores on the left, and U.S. Reps. Monica De La Cruz and Mark Harris on the right, during a Republican campaign event at the Verta Hotel in McAllen, Texas, on October 13, 2026. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

“South Texas will literally decide the majority in the country,” Johnson told attendees, referring to competitive congressional races.

Johnson said Republicans were concentrating on 22 congressional seats nationwide that he considered important to maintaining their House majority. He identified the three South Texas races as priorities.

The speaker said his campaign schedule included visits to 40 congressional districts across 22 states during October.

Addressing supporters, Johnson defended the Republican legislative agenda, citing tax legislation, border security, law enforcement, energy policy and election integrity.

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He credited De La Cruz with advocating for South Texas water issues and securing federal resources for the region. Johnson claimed she helped bring more than $280 million in services to her district.

De La Cruz discussed her family’s history in South Texas and encouraged participation in the upcoming election.

“We will stand for God, we will stand for our families, and we will fight for this country,” she said, recalling a message from her earlier congressional campaign.

Flores criticized Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez and outlined his campaign priorities, including border security, public safety, election security, and opposition to abortion.

“My opponent has failed time and time again in Congress to support law enforcement,” Flores alleged.

Tijerina discussed the geographic reach of District 28, extending from Atascosa County to Hidalgo County, and called for changes in South Texas congressional representation.

Johnson also criticized the Democratic Party, characterizing its direction as increasingly left-wing and warning supporters about the consequences of a Democratic congressional majority.

“Are we going to let the Marxist far left take over Congress?” Johnson asked the audience.

He urged voters to participate in early voting and described the November election as consequential for the country’s political direction.

Johnson concluded with a historical account involving former President John Quincy Adams and Abraham Lincoln, using their opposition to slavery to emphasize his message about political responsibility and perseverance.

The event brought together Republican candidates and supporters as campaigns intensified ahead of the November 3 general election.