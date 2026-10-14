RGV Hispanic Chamber Announces Departure of Cynthia Sakulenzki After More Than 25 Years as President and CEO

Cynthia M. Sakulenzki, longtime president and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, concludes more than 25 years of leadership. Sakulenzki has led the Chamber since 2000, overseeing its regional expansion and numerous business development initiatives. Photo by Texas Border Business. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced Oct. 14, 2026, that it and longtime President and CEO Cynthia M. Sakulenzki have agreed to part ways, concluding more than 25 years of her leadership at the organization.

The Chamber announced the decision in a press release, describing the change as the beginning of a new chapter. It did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the agreement or provide an effective departure date.

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Texas Border Business contacted Sakulenzki and requested a statement regarding the announcement. She responded candidly that she would provide a statement, but not at this time.

Tom Castañeda, chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, acknowledged her service.

“Cynthia has given the Chamber and the Rio Grande Valley business community her heart and soul for more than a quarter century,” Castañeda said. “We are grateful for her many years of service and the contributions she made during her tenure. We wish Cynthia every success as she begins her next chapter.”

Sakulenzki became the organization’s first president and CEO in early 2000, approximately three years after the Chamber was established in 1997.

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Under her leadership, the organization expanded beyond its original McAllen identity. In 2008, it adopted the name Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to reflect its regional mission.

During her tenure, the Chamber developed business education workshops, networking opportunities, leadership conferences, and recognition programs. Its activities have included the Latina Leadership Conference, Luna Awards, and State of the 956 public affairs conference.

The organization also received multiple state and national recognitions. According to a published biography from the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, the Chamber was named Texas Hispanic Chamber of the Year 11 times during a 13-year period and received four national small- or medium-chamber recognitions from the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Sakulenzki also received individual recognition, including being named among the Top 10 Hispanic Women in Texas and receiving the Yellow Rose Award from former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

According to the release, the Chamber’s Board of Directors will oversee daily operations while conducting a comprehensive search for a successor.

“We have a strong organization, a dedicated Board and an unwavering commitment to our mission of strengthening local businesses and professionals through networking, mentorship, education and economic development,” Castañeda said.

The Chamber said services to members, corporate sponsors, and community partners will continue throughout the transition.

No timetable for appointing a new president and CEO was announced.