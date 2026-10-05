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Today, Oct 5th, is the Last Day to Register to Vote, for the November 3, 2026 General Election!

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The Hidalgo County Elections Department main office, located at 2015 W. Jackson Creek Ave., Edinburg, will be open until 7 p.m., today, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. AI Image for illustration purposes
The Hidalgo County Elections Department main office, located at 2015 W. Jackson Creek Ave., Edinburg, will be open until 7 p.m., today, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. AI Image for illustration purposes

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Edinburg, Texas – Today is the last day to register to vote and/or make changes to your voter registration to be eligible to vote in the upcoming November 3, 2026 General Election.  The Hidalgo County Elections Department main office, located at 2015 W. Jackson Creek Ave., Edinburg, will be open until 7 p.m., today, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. As the deadline approaches, our voter registration specialists are ready to receive voter registration applications and are eager to answer any questions.  

For election information please visit www.hidalgocounty.us/elections or call our office at 956.318.2570.  

WHAT:                Last Day to Register to Vote in the November 3, 2026
                                General Elections
 
WHEN:                Monday, Oct. 5, 2026
                                8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
 
WHERE:             Hidalgo County Elections Department
                                Main Office
                                2015 W. Jackson Creek Ave.
                                956.318.2570
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