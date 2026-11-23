John Lee Tippit IV. Courtesy photo. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Cernova Wealth, a newly established independent wealth management and advisory firm, announced its launch in McAllen on November 18, 2026, with support from Dynasty Financial Partners, which provides technology, investment management, and business services to independent financial advisory firms.

John Lee Tippit IV founded the firm and serves as its chief executive officer. According to the company’s announcement, Tippit previously oversaw $700 million in assets and brings more than 15 years of financial services experience.

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His professional background includes trust and wealth management, capital markets, mortgage services and insurance.

Cernova Wealth will serve families, business owners and institutions, with a particular focus on business advisory services. The company said its approach centers on helping clients make financial decisions about their businesses, assets, and long-term financial interests.

The firm’s name, pronounced cer-NOH-vah, draws partly from the Latin word cernere, meaning to discern or perceive clearly. It also incorporates nova, meaning new or star.

According to the announcement, the name reflects the company’s emphasis on discernment when advising clients about financial matters.

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“At Cernova Wealth, discernment and stewardship guide everything we do,” Tippit said. “Our business is built on advice, and that advice is grounded in experience. Our goal is to help our clients define their legacy, and we are committed to doing so with transparency and rigor.”

Dynasty Financial Partners supports the McAllen firm’s launch and works with independent registered investment advisory firms, commonly known as RIAs.

Registered investment advisers provide financial advice and investment management services to clients. Independent advisory firms operate outside the traditional structure of large financial institutions while using outside providers for certain technology, investment, and administrative functions.

Under the arrangement, Dynasty will provide Cernova Wealth with wealth management technology, investment management capabilities and business services.

Shirl Penney, chief executive officer of Dynasty Financial Partners, welcomed the new firm to the company’s network.

“We are excited to welcome Cernova Wealth to the Dynasty family,” Penney said. “John has built a firm grounded in trust, stewardship, and a deep commitment to serving clients well. That dedication to thoughtful advice and enduring relationships aligns closely with the values we champion across our network.”

Dynasty provides independent wealth management firms with access to an open-architecture platform that combines technology, business support, and investment management services.

Its offerings include proprietary and third-party solutions designed to support advisory firms during their establishment, expansion and ongoing operations.

The company also operates an investment platform serving registered investment advisers and an investment banking business focused on the asset and wealth management industries.

Cernova Wealth’s announcement identified McAllen as its headquarters and described families, businesses and institutions as its primary client groups. It did not specify the amount of assets the newly established firm currently manages.