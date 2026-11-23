South Texas College English faculty member Thomas Garcia has been elected to the Texas Board of Education. He is now set to represent District 2, the first Hidalgo County resident in more than 40 years to serve on the board, marking a significant milestone for regional representation in statewide education policy. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College English faculty member Thomas Garcia is preparing to bring classroom experience and a personal mission to expand educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas Board of Education.

Garcia, who was elected Nov. 3 to represent District 2, will become the first Hidalgo County resident in more than 40 years to serve on the board, marking a significant milestone for regional representation in statewide education policy.

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Former U.S. Congressman and founding STC trustee Rubén Hinojosa served on the board from 1974 to 1984.

Now preparing to begin his four-year term on Jan. 1, 2027, Garcia said he intends to remain in the classroom at STC while advocating for policies that support students, families and educators across Texas.

“My career trajectory has always been about putting students first,” Garcia said. “One of the main reasons I decided to run for the state board was to positively impact families. As an educator, I could impact one student, one family or one classroom at a time, but at the state level, I’ll be in a position to influence our statewide learning standards, our graduation requirements and the instructional materials that school districts can adopt.”

Representing 14 counties stretching from the Rio Grande Valley to the Coastal Bend region, Garcia said his priorities include strengthening communication with school districts, hosting community town halls and ensuring South Texas families have a greater voice in decisions affecting public education.

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Garcia also sees his new position as an opportunity to highlight STC’s leadership in dual credit education, workforce development and partnerships with school districts as well as regional employers.

“I have learned a lot from South Texas College, and now I will be able to advocate to our state Board of Education about all the great work STC has done for our region,” Garcia said. “What I would like to do is replicate some models of success that have worked at the college level and see if we can expand those models and scale them statewide.”

For Garcia, the election represents the latest chapter in an educational journey that began in a working-class household in Pharr.

Raised by a single mother, Garcia graduated as valedictorian of Pharr, San Juan, Alamo (PSJA) North High School in 2012 before earning a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 2016. He later earned master’s degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

At 19, he founded the College Scholarship Leadership Access Program, a nonprofit that has helped more than 2,000 students pursue higher education.

Today Garcia teaches English to college students as well as dual credit students at STC, where he hopes to continue inspiring them to recognize the possibilities education can create.

“I went from poverty to Princeton because of the power of public education in my community,” Garcia said. “My message to students is to never give up, never let their life circumstances define them and to actively rewrite their own stories. No matter what kind of circumstances they were born into, public education can transform those circumstances.”

Information source: STC