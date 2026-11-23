In the spirit of gratitude and giving, this week South Texas Independent School District (STISD) provided ready-to-make Thanksgiving meal kits to 65 families across the district through its inaugural Harvest of Hope initiative. Image courtesy of STISD

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – In the spirit of gratitude and giving, this week South Texas Independent School District (STISD) provided ready-to-make Thanksgiving meal kits to 65 families across the district through its inaugural Harvest of Hope initiative.

Each meal kit included a frozen turkey and traditional sides, providing families with the ingredients to prepare and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together in their own homes.

“The Thanksgiving season is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on all we have to be grateful for and the ways in which we can give back to those around us,” said Dr. Sandra Garza Ochoa, STISD superintendent of schools. “Through Harvest of Hope, we hope to bring a little extra joy to our families and reinforce the sense of care, connection and community that makes STISD so special. We are grateful to our Board of Directors for its support of this initiative and its continued commitment to the well-being of our students and families.”

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The inaugural initiative was made possible through the collaborative efforts of district and campus staff, who helped prepare and distribute the meal kits across STISD.

Through Harvest of Hope, the district looks forward to fostering a tradition of giving and creating meaningful opportunities to support its families during the holiday season.

South Texas Independent School District (STISD) is a state- and nationally recognized public school district offering tuition-free, college- and career-focused educational opportunities to students from Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties. Through a diverse selection of specialized schools and programs, the all-magnet district empowers students to explore their interests while building the knowledge, skills and experiences needed for success in college, careers and beyond. STISD serves students in grades 6–12 through seven secondary campuses across the Rio Grande Valley, including four high schools, two middle schools and a stand-alone virtual school serving students in middle and high school. For additional information about STISD and its educational opportunities, call 1-800-21STUDY or visit www.stisd.net.