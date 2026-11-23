Raising more than $27,000 with more than 300 runners in attendance, the South Texas College Foundation 21st annual Turkey Trot recently broke fundraising and attendance records, with all proceeds benefiting the STC Student Food Pantry. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

McALLEN, Texas – Raising more than $27,000 with more than 300 runners in attendance, the South Texas College Foundation 21st annual Turkey Trot recently broke fundraising and attendance records, with all proceeds benefiting the STC Student Food Pantry.

This year’s biggest contributions came from HEB and an anonymous donor, each giving $10,000 in the fight against hunger.

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“This year’s event was a great success,” said Executive Director of Foundation and External Affairs Marcos Silva, Ed.D. “Seeing how this year’s event has grown is exciting. Seeing community come together, from our trustees and leadership to our faculty and students, reflects the culture we have built on campus. This event brought us all together to support our students’ biggest need: food.”

Within the last few years, STC has initiated efforts to fight food insecurity and hunger among its students with student food pantries across its Mid-Valley, Health Science Professions, Technology, Pecan and Starr County Campuses.

All pantries, in partnership with the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank and South Texas Food Bank, offer eligible students nonperishable food items, such as macaroni and cheese, vegetables, such as corn and green beans and rice, beans and soups. There are also select dates that fresh produce is available for students and their families.

“As a college, we need to think about students holistically and we need to be ready for them, when they’re ready for us,” said Silva. “To ensure they are successful, we have services such as tutoring and advising, but if basic needs like food are not met, then finding success will be challenging. That’s where these food pantries come in.”

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Information provided by Feeding America, states that at least 38% student at two-year colleges experience hunger.

At STC, in fiscal year 2025-2027, numbers show that at more than 360 students and 1,893 families have been served by STC’s food pantries.

Luis Silva, the director of Custodial Support Services at South Texas College, and his family, joined the efforts by participating in the 5K run/walk and donating to the cause.

“For us at STC, students are our priority,” said Silva. “Turkey Trot is a great opportunity to connect with our community and come together for them (students). We want our students to focus on their studies, and this is our way of helping. It’s been great to be out here with my kids, my family for this very important issue. Kudos to STC for hosting events that always benefit our students and college campus.”

In tradition, to thank those who registered and supported the event, the first, second and third place runners received a certificate redeemable for a full Thanksgiving meal at Luby’s and all finishers received a commemorative STC Turkey Trot medal.

“Thank you to our volunteers, staff, participants and community partners for making STC’s 21st annual Turkey Trot a success,” said STC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and External Affairs. “This Thanksgiving, I’m especially grateful for the way our community shows up for our students.”

For more information on STC’s Foundation and to learn more about becoming a donor, visit southtexascollege.edu/foundation.