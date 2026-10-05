Junior League of McAllen Opens Legacy Fund Grant Opportunity

The Junior League of McAllen is inviting nonprofit organizations to participate in its Legacy Fund Grant program, continuing the organization’s long history of volunteer service and community investment in the greater McAllen area. Image via Facebook

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The Junior League of McAllen is inviting nonprofit organizations to participate in its Legacy Fund Grant program, continuing the organization’s long history of volunteer service and community investment in the greater McAllen area.

The organization recently introduced the women serving on its Legacy Fund Committee and said the fund will support a nonprofit organization whose work addresses one or more of the Junior League’s four principal areas of community involvement: poverty intervention; arts, education and cultural enrichment; health and wellbeing; and family support.

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The Junior League posted on its FB social media that its Legacy Fund Committee will answer questions from nonprofit organizations about the request for proposals through Nov. 13.

The new grant effort is consistent with the organization’s broader approach to community assistance. According to the Junior League of McAllen website, its Community Assistance Fund provides grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to eligible nonprofit agencies addressing immediate needs in the McAllen area. Applicants must have local representation, and they cannot use funds for religious instruction, fundraising expenses, or political activities.

The organization describes poverty intervention as work addressing health, shelter, basic amenities, and food security. Its arts, education and cultural enrichment efforts are intended to expand access to educational and cultural opportunities. Its health and wellbeing work focuses on healthy lifestyles and accessible preventive health services, while its family support efforts are designed to strengthen individuals, families and communities.

The Legacy Fund initiative follows the Junior League’s other community work in 2026.

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In May, the organization partnered with Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, Driscoll Health Plan and the City of Pharr for Safe Summer Splash at the Pharr Aquatic Center. The water safety event brought together more than 100 volunteers and provided families with safety education and lifesaving skills, including hands-on CPR training. The program was developed in response to limited access to swimming lessons and water safety education for some South Texas families.

The Junior League also uses community events and fundraising to support its programs. Its website currently features the Fit Family 5K and sponsorship opportunities for businesses, with the organization saying community and business support provides resources for its service activities.

The Junior League of McAllen traces its history to Jan. 18, 1938, when it was organized as the Junior Service League of McAllen. Its early activities included health examinations, vaccinations, and fundraising to purchase an oxygen tent for a local hospital. The organization later helped establish and support the McAllen Child Clinic and contributed to libraries, hospitals, youth programs and cultural institutions.

Its history also includes involvement in developing what became the International Museum of Art and Science. In 1966, the League appointed a committee to develop plans for the museum, obtain a charter, and secure a building. In later decades, members supported programs ranging from Meals on Wheels and literacy efforts to children’s health programs and assistance for nonprofit organizations.

Today, the Junior League describes its mission as promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential, and improving communities through trained volunteer leadership. Its stated vision is to continue a legacy of community leadership and inspire positive change in the greater McAllen area. Membership is open to women 23 and older who live in McAllen or an adjacent community.

The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based at 514 E. Dove Ave. in McAllen.

⁠Junior League of McAllen official website: https://www.juniorleaguemcallen.org